Drew McIntyre eventually established himself as the stellar superstar that many believed he was destined to be when he debuted for WWE. Unfortunately for Drew McIntyre, his immediate push on the main cast was short-lived and he was relegated to the middle and low card before joining Jinder Mahal and Heath Slater on a comedy team called 3MB.

Drew and 3MB

Speaking on his podcast, Arn Anderson discussed Drew McIntyre’s match with Kofi Kingston in Fatal Four Way 2010. On the show, Kofi Kingston defeated Drew McIntyre in an IC Championship match.

Speaking of Drew McIntyre, Arn Anderson stated that McIntyre had “leaned a lot” and was much slimmer, which hurt him.

Drew McIntyre went through a moment where he got too skinny, I don’t know if that’s possible, but it looked like he was getting into an amateur bodybuilding show and might have gotten too thin. I’m not sure if it was in the same period, but that definitely hurt him.

Drew McIntyre’s return

After being laid off by the company in 2014, Drew began increasing in volume and returned to RAW in 2018 with a physique that could rival any major man in the industry. It was his new look and hard work that brought him to the stage where WWE had the confidence to beat Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania.

