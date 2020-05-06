United States.- “Saturday Night Live” (SNL), the famous American humor show, returned to the grill last weekend after two weeks of parenthesis due to the coronavirus pandemic with an unexpected collaborator, actor Brad Pitt, in a parody of Donald Trump and his controversies over COVID-19.

In the week in which the US president hinted that the disease could be treated by injecting disinfectant, the Oscar-winning interpreter of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” put himself in the shoes of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the leading immunology doctor of the US coronavirus crisis

Thus characterized, he took advantage of his “skech” to question some of Trump’s latest statements in his management of the pandemic, such as that “as a miracle, the disease will disappear” (“A miracle should not be his plan A”, Pitt replied) or that there would be a vaccine “relatively soon.”

“That is a very interesting phrase. Does it refer to relatively soon in the context of the entire history of Earth? In that case, yes, the vaccine will come quickly, but if you promised to appear with a friend you have stayed with” relatively soon ‘and you will not show up until a year and a half later, your friend what would be is relatively to hell, “joked the actor.

Faced with one of Trump’s most controversial reflections, that of an injection of disinfectant to “eliminate” the virus, Pitt, characterized as Fauci, only offered an astonished look and felt his face before another of the president’s ideas, that the virus could eradicate by exposing it to “beams of light.”

“To the real Dr. Fauci, thank you for your patience and clarity in these disconcerting times,” the actor concluded his performance, before also thanking the other health workers for their work these days.

Pitt’s representation followed a Fauci interview on CNN when he jokingly said that he thought Pitt should imitate him, when asked to choose between Ben Stiller or Pitt.

