Rosalía has once again surprised her followers. The singer has not joined the hundreds of musicians who have composed songs about the coronavirus, but has surprisingly released a new song called ‘Dolerme’ that has nothing to do with the global panthemia that dominates the planet: it talks about abandonment and how impossible it is to forget a past love.

“I am in quarantine and I have lost track of time a bit because I decided not to think about it too much,” says Rosalía in a thoughtful text that accompanies the song on Twitter. “For me, being able to make music is mental health,” he confesses in a situation in which more than one has sought that health that he talks about through creativity in these days of quarantine.

Rosalía has released ‘Dolerme’ two months after ‘Juro que’, a song that also appeared by surprise for Catalan fans. While the former was made up of traditional flamenco tangos, in the latter Rosalía has once again opted for a more urban than traditional touch.

Of course, between ‘autotune’ for the voice and electronic sounds for the melody, the song also hints at the flamenco influence that led to fame: in the chorus, which says “Hurry, hurry, hurry / don’t be tomorrow, / I’m splitting my shirt ”, we heard seventies references to Las Grecas.

We still do not even know if he is planning a next album or if these last two songs will remain as a simple memory that came alone. Be that as it may, after ‘El mal querer’, her latest and revolutionary album, Rosalía has not stopped composing songs in styles that always oscillate between flamenco, urban music and reggaeton.

‘Dolerme’, this new bet that is accompanied by the image of a girl in bed that gives the feeling that, just like those who live in confinement, she is watching the hours go by, is the song that her fans needed to feed ears and give a break to the coronavirus monotheme.