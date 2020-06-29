Novak Djokovic He has used a religious aphorism on his Instagram to say that he will not sink after the barrage of criticism received by the positives of COVID-19 – himself among them – that occurred in the charity tournament he organized in the Balkans.

06/29/2020

On at 13:09 CEST

.

“Ships do not sink because of the water that surrounds them, but because of the water that enters them. Do not allow what surrounds you to enter you and drag you to the bottom,” reads the message that Djokovic spread in a story on his Instagram. .

The Adria Tour, an exhibition tournament in the Balkans organized by Djokovic, with an audience and without distance, resulted in at least a dozen infected.

The Cyrillic message of Djokovic it is actually – according to Serbian media – a quote from the late Patriarch of the Serbian Orthodox Church Pavle (1990-2009), whose image appears next to the message.

“Djokovic responds that he will not be scuttled by criticism,” and “Djokovic responds with a message to his critics,” are some of the interpretations that the Balkan press highlights about his message.

Five Balkan tennis stars, two coaches and three other people who participated in the charity tournament organized by Djokovic This month in Belgrade and Zadar (Croatia), they were positive for COVID-19.

The criticisms had already appeared before those positives were known due to the public attendance and the attitude of the players, who hugged and patted each other in public.

Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic last night expressed her full support for Djokovic and asked his critics to leave him alone.

“(Djokovic) He has all my respect and support. He tried to do something good for the entire region: raise money for humanitarian purposes,” said the prime minister.