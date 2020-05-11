After more than three months closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Shanghai theme park opened its doors with capacity limited to 30 percent of its daily capacity

EFE –

Disneyland shanghai Opened today its doors back to visitors and it became the first park of the American company that resumes its activity worldwide after more than three months closed due to the pandemic of coronavirus.

The opening of the park of the Chinese financial capital will mark the way to the rest of the facilities of Disney in France, the United States and Asia, which remain closed due to the virus.

The Shanghai theme park has reopened with a capacity limited to 30 percent of its daily capacity set by the Chinese Government and with security measures such as maintaining physical distance, the mandatory use of face masks and temperature controls for visitors and employees. .

Tickets put on sale online last Friday, priced at 56 euros per person per day, sold out within a few hours.

It’s a statement, Disney He noted that “new measures and procedures would be established, including opening with limited assistance” and “social distancing in lines, restaurants, tour vehicles and other park facilities.”

Shanghai President and CEO Disney Resort Joe Schott said in the note that “when the time is right,” other company parks “will be able to welcome guests again.”

Schott told reporters today that he hopes the reopening “will serve as a beacon throughout the world and that it will give people hope and inspiration.”

In the images released today by the Chinese media, dozens of visitors can be seen walking through the park while employees wave at the newcomers.

Last week Disney announced that its profits fell 91 percent in the last quarter due to the pandemic, which meant a reduction of earnings before tax of $ 1.4 billion.

The park Disney Shanghai, like Hong Kong, closed on January 25, two days after China closed Wuhan City and put millions of people in isolation to try to contain the spread of the virus.

The one in Tokyo also closed in February and the ones in Europe and the United States closed in March.

China has opened museums and tourist attractions such as the Forbidden City in Beijing in recent days, but still keeps other entertainment venues closed, such as movie theaters or popular karaokes.