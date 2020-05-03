Organizations and professionals from all over the world agree that the freedom of the press It is not through its best moment. Fake news, economic crisis and manipulation are the old and new problems that lie in wait for informants, who are also experiencing increased use of intimidation and violence to silence them.

A pressure that is exacerbated in these uncertain times caused by the coronavirus pandemic, as evidenced in the latest report by Reporters Without Borders (RSF) on press freedom, whose international day is celebrated this Sunday.

“We are entering a decisive decade for journalism, due to the simultaneous crises that affect the future of the press,” warns Christophe Deloire, secretary general of RSF, for whom the coronavirus has become a “multiplying factor” of the problems that the media suffer and that can condition their future.

For its part, the United Nations (UN) commemorated the International Press Freedom Day through its Twitter account, with a message that ensures that today, “more than ever, we need truthful information. More than ever , we need freedom of the press. “

Pope Francis recalled the importance of journalism to give voice to those who do not have and to maintain a commitment to the search for truth.

In the current crisis we need free journalism at the service of all people, especially those without a voice; a journalism that is committed to the search for truth and opens paths of communion and peace. # WPFD2020 – Pope Francis (@Pontifex_en) May 3, 2020

Lenín Moreno, president of Ecuador, said this Sunday that the press is “the only one” that can bring the population closer, currently subject to social isolation to try to slow down the rate of coronavirus infections.

In a message to the nation, Moreno stressed that the date is now celebrated “in unique, exceptional conditions.”

“Today a pandemic that threatens the lives of millions of people is the new and great challenge for the free exercise of journalism and for freedom of expression,” he said.

And he pointed out that the restrictions imposed by public health on human mobility, social and cultural life and economic activities in general, make journalistic work difficult.

“The new media pandemics are doing a lot of damage. For COVID-19 there will be some remedy, a vaccine, but for the media pandemic, only its annihilation is possible in a relentless war in favor of truth, ethics,” he said.

Today we commemorate the commitment we made from the beginning, that the press should not be subject to censorship or closure. The challenge now is to confront the pandemic of fake news with a relentless war for the truth. Happy # DíaDeLaLibertyDePress! pic.twitter.com/kebhuPBikD – Lenín Moreno (@Lenin) May 3, 2020

Leaders of the European Commission, Council and Parliament stressed on Sunday the importance of journalism in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, on the occasion of the celebration today of World Press Freedom Day, such is the case of Charles Michel, President of the European Council, who assured that “during the covid-19 crisis it is not an exaggeration to say that credible information, based on facts, can save lives”.

“On World Press Freedom Day, I pay a special tribute to all the journalists who keep us better informed and safer every day,” the President of the European Council wrote on Twitter.

The Belgian politician added that these journalists are “the cornerstone” of democracies.

During # COVID19 crisis it’s no exaggeration to say credible, fact-based information can save lives. On #WorldPressFreedomDay, I pay special tribute to all the journalists who everyday keep us better informed & safer. You are the cornerstone of our democracies. Thank you. – Charles Michel (@eucopresident) May 3, 2020

Former Bolivian President Evo Morales acknowledged the work of journalists who “work without fear of reporting and without favoring interests of the economic power, despite violations of rights and retaliation.”

On #WorldFreedomPress Day, I greet the journalists of the world, and those of my country, who work without fear of reporting and without favoring interests of the economic power, despite violations of rights and retaliation. The peoples appreciate a more educating and liberating press – Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) May 3, 2020

Arturo Zaldívar, minister president of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation, stressed that a free and independent press is essential for democracy.

A free and independent press is essential to democracy. My appreciation to the journalists of Mexico for their work that informs and generates the debate that society needs. It is important to strengthen mechanisms that protect them in their relevant role. #LibertyOfPress – Arturo Zaldívar (@ArturoZaldivarL) May 3, 2020

With information from EFE

