This is how dealers will make their digital and green transformation

The Faconauto employers’ association announces that they will invest about 1,400 million in digitizing the premises and making them more ecological, something they will achieve in just four years.

The Spanish employer’s association of dealers, Faconauto, announced today that the concessions in our country will invest no less than 1,400 million euros in the next four years to achieve the digital and ecological transformation they have been planning for so long. In the first phase, until 2023, they will inject about 300 million.

The proposal detailed by Faconauto is part of the European recovery funds and seeks to promote the concept of the econcessionaire. Its objective, according to the Europa Press agency, is to turn distribution centers into the main mobility prescribers, taking advantage of synergies and territorial cohesion that the networks ensure. In addition, their businesses will be diversified and new professional profiles will be created, attracting young and female talent.

To promote the arrival of the econcessionaire, Faconauto has established a methodology and objectives for its progressive implementation in the networks, in such a way that within four years this transformation will have already reached 70% of Spanish dealers, with a planned investment of 1,400 million euros.

«The current crisis has become an opportunity. Dealers can now take advantage of their many strengths and drive the change that we propose with the concept of ‘econcessionaire’, which we want to become a source of innovation and the future that position the sector as a key player in the electrification of the park and as a provider of new mobility solutions, all based on data, ”declares Faconauto’s executive vice president, Marta Blázquez.

How will the process of reaching the econcessionaire be done

The first axis of action within the concessionaire is the electricity ecosystem, which focuses on the marketing of zero-emission mobility and micromobility and alternative energies. In addition, it includes the transformation of the concessionaires to be able to offer their clients other complementary products, such as charging points, contracting energy with renewable certification or the installation of photovoltaic installations. The planned investment for this transformation is 122 million euros until 2023, which will translate into the start-up of some 22,000 charging points.

The second line of action seeks the energy efficiency and cost reduction by rationalizing energy consumption, which includes efficiency in lighting and air conditioning, as well as the promotion of 100% ‘green’ energy, among other elements. These actions will involve an investment of 104 million euros until 2023 and will prevent the emissions of 102,000 tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) into the atmosphere per year.

For its part, the digitization axis It includes the external processes of the concessionaires, such as sustainable mobility or logistics services, the digitization of internal business processes and the training in digital skills of its employees. This will mean about 66 million euros.

The project has also required creating a network of alliances with some of the leading Spanish companies, with the main support of BBVA and Iberdrola for its development. In addition, Accenture, Niw.es and the Higher Council of Colleges of Architects of Spain are also part of the initiative. Thanks to all this, Faconauto expects some 5,000 jobs to be created.

“When, within four years, the concessionaire has reached most of the networks, the total investment will have reached 1,400 million euros. One more reason to insist that, without the necessary legal security that we have been demanding, these investments, with their creation of wealth, can remain in the air “, claims the president of Faconauto, Gerardo Pérez.