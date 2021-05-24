This is how Cummins, known for its diesel engines, will boost hydrogen in Spain

If we talk about Cummins, the most seasoned reader is likely to think of diesel engines. Throughout more than one hundred years, Cummins has developed and produced engines of all kinds, not only for the automotive industry, its most prosperous line of business being related to mechanics for industry and power generation systems. Cummins expects to produce electrolyzer systems, to generate hydrogen, in one of the largest factories dedicated to this technology in the world, which will be inaugurated in Guadalajara in 2023.

Cummins electrolyzers from Windgas in Falkenhagen, Germany.

The Cummins Hydrogen Electrolyzer Factory

Cummins has announced an initial investment of 50 million euros, which is expected to be expanded in the coming years and which will generate 350 highly qualified direct jobs and up to 1,000 jobs by adding direct and indirect jobs. The production of electrolysis systems is expected to initially enjoy an annual manufacturing capacity of 500 MW. However, the factory will have a maximum production capacity that could reach 1 GW.

However, Why are these hydrogen electrolyzing systems so important? Why is it so valuable for Spain to produce electrolyzing systems?

Cummins infographic on the renewable hydrogen cycle.

Hydrogen and decarbonization

Hydrogen is called upon to play a fundamental role in the decarbonisation process to which Spain, the European Union and the 195 signatories of the Paris Agreement have committed.. In Diariomotor we have already spoken at length about hydrogen in the automotive industry, and we have even tested hydrogen cars. But the use of hydrogen as an energy storage system in electric cars is only the tip of the iceberg, a small part of the contribution that hydrogen can make to decarbonization.

Hydrogen is increasingly used in transport, by land and sea, but also in industrial systems. Iberdrola, for example, has in Puertollano (Ciudad Real) a plant with 100 MW of solar energy and 20 MW of electrolysis that produces hydrogen of renewable origin, to supply it to the Fertiberia company, for the production of fertilizers with a smaller footprint of carbon.

Renault is not only working on the development of industrial vehicles that will use hydrogen to supply energy to their electric motors, but it has also signed a supply agreement with Iberdrola to use hydrogen in high-temperature industrial processes in which fuels were used until now. fossils.

Infographic of Iberdrola’s hydrogen plant in Puertollano.

To produce hydrogen, in any case, electrolysis systems are necessary which, in combination with the use of renewable energies, allow the production of hydrogen with a low carbon footprint. Y This is precisely where the Cummins factory comes into play, which will be able to supply 500 MW of electrolyzer systems, and up to 1 GW if the Guadalajara factory reaches its maximum production capacity, to projects throughout Europe that, like Iberdrola’s, will produce renewable hydrogen in the coming years.

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, present at the official announcement of the Guadalajara project, has also announced the commitment to have an installed power of 4 GW in electrolysers that use renewable energy sources by 2030. For that same year, at least 25% of the hydrogen produced in Spain should come from renewable sources.

And not only that. Spain aims to be one of the countries that leads renewable hydrogen projects in the European Union. Projects that will essentially be similar to those announced by Cummins in Guadalajara and those already being developed by companies such as Iberdrola, in renewable hydrogen production plants such as those in Puertollano.