This is how cryptocurrencies serve as a ‘primary hedge’ against inflation

Matt Hougan, CIO of Bitwise Asset Management, spoke in a CNBC interview about using cryptocurrencies as a hedge against inflation.

According to the latest data released yesterday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the consumer price index (CPI) rose 4.2%, the largest increase in 12 months since 2008. Rising inflation has spooked investors as markets showed a downward trend in the first three days of this week as it takes a breather today with Nasdaq rising 1.3% Thursday morning.

“Many investors, particularly institutional investors, are using cryptocurrencies as a primary hedge against runaway inflation. In many ways, it is beginning to replace gold as the tool investors turn to when looking to hedge against inflation, ”said Matt.

Furthermore, he added that as inflationary pressures mount, more investors will turn to cryptocurrencies.

Institutional adoption of Elon Musk’s tweet on crypto post

Elon Musk tweeted yesterday that Tesla will stop accepting Bitcoin for vehicle purchases due to increased use of fossil fuels in Bitcoin mining, adding that the company will not sell any of its current Bitcoin holdings. Tesla will look for other cryptocurrencies that consume less energy than Bitcoin / transaction.

Matt said that companies can start looking for a broader range of crypto instead of just Bitcoin after Elon’s tweet. Ethereum, the second largest crypto asset, is moving towards a test of health that does not require the same type of power consumption. Businesses will continue to move towards more secure and energy efficient cryptocurrencies due to the potential for digital currencies to act as a hedge against inflation.

Elon Musk’s tweet will not slow down the adoption of cryptocurrencies by the corporate treasury as a hedge against inflation, he said.