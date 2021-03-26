Cycle, value and industry: this is how Credit Suisse combats the risk of “duration” in equities

Looking forward. Thus began the presentation of the macro picture of the manager of the Swiss bank. And it is that they start from a positive vision for the macro at a global level based mainly on two main elements: evolution of the pandemic – that with the appearance of vaccines it can be set an expiration date and return to normality – and Fiscal and monetary aid and stimuli that will last over time and will even serve as a network in case the situation on the side of the pandemic deteriorates. Something that is not the central stage of the manager. Gabriel Ximénez de Embún, director of investments and strategy alluded to some of the risks that this scenario may have in the medium term since the fiscal programs suppose a strong increase in debt although, with the rates so low in the short and medium term, they do not suppose a problem.

However, the combination of economic recovery and stimulus is generating another effect: the appearance of inflationary tensions. With the consequent effect on the macro, monetary policy and markets. Credit Suisse acknowledges that it is beginning to see clear signs of inflationary tensions in certain sectors. Core inflation picks up somewhat but leading indicators show a much larger rebound and is already beginning to be one of the main concerns of investors.

Growth and inflation forecasts. Credit Suisse

Reduce duration: subordinated debt in fixed income and cyclical in equities

And what scenario does this leave for fixed income and equities? Gregorio Oyaga, Head of Fixed Income at Credit Suisse spoke about the differences between injections by central banks during the pandemic and those made during the debt crisis, when the economy was strangled. From the moment the pandemic began, the main objective of central banks has been to avoid what happened in the previous crisis and to re-float the private fixed income market. Effect? The net financing of companies in the euro zone was more than 350,000 million euros in 2020 which shows that both monetary policies have worked and that they are reaching the market.

From the manager they recognize that once the monetary entities achieve their first objective – to reactivate the economy – they will continue with the second: financial repression. Although first they will have to combat the effects of the first phase: steepening of the curve. With what now the great challenge of the organizations will be to see how they convey that the commitment they have acquired not to raise interest rates until 2024 is true.

From the entity they see levels of the American 10-year bond at 2% -2.2% in the next twelve months and for the Bund at 0%. In the latter case, not only because of inflation but because it is the first time that Germany has a deficit and the EU will launch AAA-rated debt issues for large institutional investors that will be the responsibility of the German bond, which will make it rise.

In this scenario, if long rates are rising there is no point in being in duration. From Credit Suisse they also do not want classic high yield and focus their strategy on subordination: lower the capital structure in financially strong companies, both in corporate hybrids and in TIER2 and TIER 1 of both banks and insurance. A type of strategy that allows to obtain carry higher than inflation, earning money and that makes the investor not lose purchasing power.

Economic growth, interest rates, inflation and sector rotation: four axes in equities

Regarding equities, one of the factors that the entity gives more relevance to is sector rotation. Patricia López del Río, head of equities at Credit Suisse Gestión spoke about the rotation that the market has made since Pfizer announced its vaccine in November 2020 – towards assets more linked to economic activity and value – although most fund managers were not positioned towards that turn. A rotation that is not yet complete.

From Credit Suisse Gestión they recognize that they have positioned themselves neutral towards the growth segment in the US – since last year they reached significantly high valuations and, in an environment of rate hikes they are the ones that suffer the most – because they are giving a warning to sailors. On the other hand, there is the value or the cycle in regions such as Europe where valuations are more attractive in sectors more linked to the opening of economies.

This with an ESG angle that brings many sectors that will receive money from the fiscal plans – both from the US in the infrastructure plan and from Europe with the Green deal – which are quite sustainable. From the manager they believe that there will be an investment from 2021 in clean energy that will exceed the investment that had been made in traditional areas, such as oil and gas, so ESG analysis is already actively incorporated into the stock selection process.

considering the factor of composition of the Ibex 35 and the Spanish market, would be more biased towards the sectors that can benefit the most from the positive factors for equities. The manager assures that they have banks, some heavy sector industries and, although they admit that their main markets are Germany and the United Kingdom, they have also increased their overweight in Spain which, compared to other markets, is highly oriented to the financial sector, industry and with bias towards emerging markets where the appreciation of currencies such as the Brazilian real or the Mexican peso can be key. The catalysts are very good for the Ibex and it is a market to be in, concludes the manager.