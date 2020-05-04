We can all do something to mitigate and contain the spread of disease. The first thing is always to understand what they are, how they are transmitted and how they affect them. In this case, it is the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. It appeared in China last December and causes a disease called COVID-19, which has spread throughout the world and was declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization.





How is it transmitted?

The virus may have originally been transmitted by direct contact between animals and humans, simply through the air. Human coronaviruses are transmitted from one infected person to another:

Through the air, when coughing and sneezing

When touching or shaking the hand of a sick person

By touching a contaminated object or surface and bringing dirty hands to your mouth, nose, or eyes.





Alert symptoms

The most common symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, tiredness, and dry cough. Some patients may experience pain, nasal congestion, runny nose, sore throat, or diarrhea. These symptoms are usually mild and appear gradually. Some people become infected, but do not develop any symptoms and are not ill.

Most people (about 80%) recover from the disease without needing any special treatment. Only about 1 in 6 people who get COVID-19 develops a serious illness and have trouble breathing.

Older people and those with underlying medical conditions, such as high blood pressure, heart problems, or diabetes, are more likely to develop serious illness.

About 2% of people who have contracted the disease have died. People with fever, cough, and shortness of breath should seek medical attention.





Should I use face masks or masks?

The stocks of masks in the world are running out, so the WHO advises to use them only if: Respiratory symptoms of COVID-19 occur (especially cough). You are taking care of someone who may have contracted the disease.





How to put on, use, take off and discard a mask?

Before putting on a mask, wash your hands with an alcohol-based disinfectant or soap and water. Cover your mouth and nose with the mask and make sure there are no gaps between your face and the mask.

Avoid touching the mask while wearing it; if you do, wash your hands with an alcohol-based disinfectant or soap and water.

Change your mask as soon as it is wet and do not reuse single-use masks. To remove the mask: remove it from behind (do not touch the front of the mask); immediately dispose of it in a closed container; and wash your hands with an alcohol-based disinfectant or soap and water.

