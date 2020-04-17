Despite the number of measures we are having to undergo in our meats, there is a terrain in which the dreaded COVID-19 has not had the opportunity to blacken. It is true that many social networks, messaging applications or entertainment platforms are varying their activity to adapt to the different situations that their users are forced to, but this virus has not yet managed to cross the digital barrier. And let it continue as long as possible.

As I told you before, there are many companies that are changing the way they understand our reality with the arrival of the coronavirus and the confinement of the population. In the next paragraphs, just give me a few minutes of your time, I want to tell you, in broad strokes, the highlights of those news that populate the three main social networks: Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Updated information, fight against fake news and a greater variety of content

Twitter, one of my regular current news sources, it is serving so that its users are aware of the last hour in relation to this pandemic, although if you prefer you can avoid any mention of the coronavirus. In fact, when you access the application and if you have been looking for news in this area, a couple of tables, at least in my case, appear, in the first place, to give you a good account of the latest information about COVID-19 and In addition, those tweets that the Spanish authorities are writing about this matter. In fact, it seems that this social network, who was not going through his best moment, It has regained momentum, with an increase in its activity of around 25%.

Facebook, for its part, is desperately fighting to limit the spread of fake newsIn the same way that another of Mark Zuckerberg’s companies, such as WhatsApp, has limited the forwarding of information to your contacts. In a statement made through their blogging platform, the North American company has declared that it will begin to publish messages in the news feed, which will link to the website of the World Health Organization, to those people who have shared some false news, commented on it or simply liked it. Despite all that Facebook has done to limit our privacy over the past few years, there seems to be still a glimmer of hope in managing the blue logo company.

InstagramAs the last social network that I wanted to talk to you about and that has recently activated direct messages in its web version, it has also targeted the tactic, just as its parent company does, inform your users about how to combat disinformation, in addition to directing its users, depending on the country in which they are, to the relevant authorities and, in this way, knowing how to act in the face of this terrible pandemic. Finally, to promote social distancing, the multimedia social network has implemented a new functionality, called Co-Watching, that will allow multiple users to browse their favorite content despite being miles away. Social networks, reviled on many occasions for being almost addictive, seem to be doing great social work in these strange times.

