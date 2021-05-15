This is how coronavirus infection affects the liver

SARS-CoV-2 has completely changed the face of the world that until then we knew. It has affected practically all aspects of daily life and has caused substantial changes in Health Sciences and, therefore, in Medicine.

Perhaps for the first time, doctors and scientists from different specialties have worked together in the investigation of this disease, collecting and sharing information at breakneck speed.

In fact, Covid-19 and its unexpected multi-organ effects have placed toilets around the world in totally uncharted territory. Arose the urgent need to provide multidisciplinary care the infected.

Liver damage caused by the coronavirus



At the beginning of the pandemic, experts thought that Covid-19 was primarily a respiratory disease. It was expected to affect the nose, throat, and lungs, similar to the flu virus.

However, Covid-19 is much more than just a seasonal flu. Can cause irreparable damage to the brain, heart, circulatory system and kidney. But how does it affect the largest organ in our anatomy and one of the most important, the liver? Are you vulnerable to Covid-19?

The analysis of data collected from more than 700 patients with positive CRP from the 12 de Octubre University Hospital in Madrid (Spain) showed that more than 75% of them had abnormally high levels of liver enzymes at the time of admission.

This raises the suspicion that there is a liver involvement, at least temporarily. In addition, it was observed that these patients with alterations in liver function markers presented a worst prognosis.

This is one of the first studies in Spain to show light on possible complications related to Covid-19. It allows us to place the presence of previous liver damage as a prognostic marker for SARS-CoV-2 infection.

How does the coronavirus attack the liver?



Interestingly, the virus cannot directly invade liver cells, because they do not have ACE2, the protein that the coronavirus uses as a gateway.

However, patients with Covid-19 present the so-called “cytokine storm”, in which the cells of the immune system infiltrate and they attack different organs, including the liver. In other words, the observed liver damage does not appear to be a direct consequence of the virus, but rather of the inflammatory response of the system.

Similar elevations in liver function parameters are seen in other respiratory infections such as influenza. Therefore, it is considered that it is nothing more than ‘collateral damage’ related to immune interactions that occur in the liver.

Another important point is that the liver is a factory of molecules essential for blood clotting. This means that when the liver is damaged, it will directly affect clotting.

In fact, one of the main risks associated with Covid-19 infection are the thrombotic or circulatory complications. In our study, approximately between 10 and 36% of patients with liver disorders had blood clotting problems.

Furthermore, as the liver is actively involved in the metabolism of drugs used in Covid-19 patients, the liver function may be affected after treatment.

Therefore, medication must be carefully considered by physicians. I mean, it will be important assess drug toxicity, since the liver is responsible for the metabolism of these treatments.

Increased risk for patients with prior liver damage



It is reasonable to assume that Covid-19 patients who already have chronic liver diseases, such as cirrhosis or viral hepatitis B, run a increased risk of serious complications.

In fact, a study in collaboration with the Salvador Zubirán National Institute of Medical Sciences and Nutrition, in Mexico City, clearly demonstrated that patients with cirrhosis definitely have a higher risk of suffering from severe Covid-19. In addition, these people require oxygen ventilation more frequently.

This information is especially valuable, as approximately 29 million European citizens suffer from various chronic liver diseases. These international works mentioned above open the possibility of include a group of high-risk patients on the priority vaccination list against SARS-CoV-2.

For all the above, it can be said that, although the liver does not play the main role in the Covid-19 drama, it is, without a doubt, a outstanding supporting actor.

Therefore, we can say that, indeed, the pandemic changed the world and the Health Sciences globally. We are all part of a team. Society is wearing masks. Doctors work tirelessly to treat Covid-19 patients. Scientists are continually identifying new therapeutic targets that can serve as treatment.

The message has been clear, doctors and researchers from different specialties must join and share experiences and information and address the growing needs of Covid-19 patients. Only synergy and teamwork can defeat the common enemy, which is this pandemic.

Francisco Javier Cubero Palero, Researcher at Ramón y Cajal and professor of Immunology at the Complutense University of Madrid; and Yulia Alexandrowna Nevzorova, researcher in Liver Physiology and member of the Department of Immunology, Ophthalmology and ENT of the Complutense University of Madrid.

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original.