Nintendo fans have always wanted to see the company’s franchises expand to other entertainment media. In recent years, Nintendo has stepped up its efforts to extend its brands beyond video games, and one of the most recent examples is the Super Mario LEGO sets. Seeing this, fans rekindled hope of seeing The Legend of Zelda world in these toys and one user showed how cool this idea would be.

Through the official LEGO fan project site, user BrickGallery shared a set of these figures inspired by The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which includes the representation of the imposing Hyrule Castle, various Guardians, a Korok, Calamity Ganon and Link with their sword, Hyliano shield and their paravela (Paraglider). The set drew much attention for the details that can be seen in each piece of the figures.

In case you missed it: LEGO did not close the door to the possibility of working on other Nintendo series other than Super Mario.

LEGO Ideas is an official company site where users can share their personal projects and have the community vote for them. The most interesting thing is that those with more than 10,000 signatures have a chance to come true. The best thing in this case is that the set of The Legend of Zelda already has almost 6,000 signatures, so it is a matter of time for it to reach 10,000, which must be achieved in just over 2 years. This is so because as more signatures are obtained, the period to obtain them is extended.

Could the set of The Legend of Zelda come true?

BrickGallery sent their designs in early April, but thanks to the overwhelming response, it has almost reached the 10,000-firm mark, with which there would be “an opportunity to make this a real set,” according to the user, who mentioned working on an upgrade to further enhance the set with more color, lower potential price, detail interiors, and add more and better minifigures, Guardians and Ganon.

Upon reaching 10,000 signatures, LEGO makes users’ interest in making these toys a reality, increasing the chances of this happening. However, it is not at all certain that this set will exist.

We say this at the same time that we remind you that, since they are products inspired by an external franchise, you would have to consult with Nintendo, a company that usually has a lot of control over their IPs, so it is likely that the idea does not prosper or that, in At best, do it, but with various modifications by Nintendo. However, it is better to have the opportunity to happen, so we invite you to go to the LEGO Ideas page and give your support to the project if you liked.

We leave you with a gallery of the incredible set.

Zelda set created by BrickGallery

What do you think of the work the fan did? Do you think this idea could come true? Will you support it? Tell us in the comments.

It may be difficult for this fan-made set to become a reality, but the good news is that Nintendo is more open to collaborations with companies like LEGO, so it is not ruled out that this attempt by BrickGallery attracts the attention of Nintendo. If you are interested in the Super Mario figures, we invite you to check the content of the toys confirmed so far. You can find more news related to LEGO by checking this page.

