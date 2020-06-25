Video

The United States broke the coronavirus infection record in a single day on Wednesday with 45,557. And meanwhile, the country’s companies face a summer full of doubts: closing again, staying open or looking for an alternative. While many restaurants have closed again due to the flare-ups, companies like Apple or Disney have made decisions this week: the first will close seven other stores in the Houston area; the second has postponed the reopening of its southern California parks.

New coronavirus infections in California hit new highs on Tuesday this week, with a 69% increase in cases, And Disney workers lobbied to delay reopening its facilities in that state and Florida. They have been closed since March 14 and opening their doors requires government approval.

The company alleged that the state of California would not issue guidelines for the reopening of theme parks « until after July 4, » according to a statement. « Due to the time required to bring thousands of employees back to work and restart our business, we have no choice but to delay the reopening of our theme parks and hotels until we receive approval from government officials, » they announced.

The company, founded in 1923, is negotiating with unions, concerned about sanitary measures before the reopening. Disney reported that it has signed agreements with 20 union members that represent more than 11,000 employees, detailing improved security protocols. The company will also delay the July 23 reopening of its Grand Californian and Paradise Pier hotels.

Plans to reopen theaters are also up in the air, and so Disney is also considering postponing the July 24 release of the movie Mulan, its first major release on the calendar.

In the case of Apple, based in Cupertino, California, had already announced last Friday the closure of a dozen stores in four states. The company’s shares hit new all-time highs this week, reaching a value of $ 366.53 per share., showing strength during the economic crisis. However, a day later, they announced that they are lowering the shutter of seven others in the Houston area, where coronavirus cases have doubled so far this month. The technology company had released its latest iPhone model on April 24.

On the east coast more of the same. In New York, Democratic Governor Andrew Coumo announced Wednesday that the reopening of shopping malls, gyms, and movie theaters would be delayed as authorities with the State Health Department study the virulence of the coronavirus indoors. In addition, New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut implemented 14-day self-quarantine requirements for citizens traveling from Texas, Florida, and Arizona.

« We have to make sure that the virus doesn’t reappear on an airplane. I learned that lesson, » Cuomo said Wednesday.

In Las Vegas, casino workers earlier this week called on Nevada state leaders to require customers to wear protective masks and Governor Steve Sisolak ordered their use in public and inside Strip casinos to from Friday. [La compañía de renta de autos Hertz se declara en bancarrota en medio de la pandemia]

In Texas, one of the first states to reopen, several companies face innumerable financial and logistical challenges. On Monday, Governor Greg Abbott confirmed that coronavirus cases were spreading at an « unacceptable rate. »

Tessa Holzworth, owner of Blow Out Salon & Spa in Clear Lake, a suburb of Houston, was one of the entrepreneurs who reopened in early May. Despite the fact that her staff used masks, she disinfected the store frequently and limited the capacity of customers, in a matter of weeks, she and four other people were infected, so they had to close again.

After reopening on Tuesday it now requires all customers to wear a mask. « We follow all the rules and regulations and it still happened to us, » Holzworth reminded The Wall Street Journal.

With information from AP and The Wall Street Journal.