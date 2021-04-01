This is how climate change and malaria transmission are connected

There has long been a lively debate about the impact of global warming on the incidence of malaria. It is believed that one of the regions in which the greatest effect could be observed is in the plateaus, where lower temperatures limit the abundance of the vector, causing intermittent and seasonal outbreaks of the disease.

At the end of the 20th century, a clear decrease in the incidence of malaria was observed in East Africa

“We see that the epidemiology of malaria in these areas is strongly governed by climate control, which manifests itself at all scales (months, years and even decades), which once again settles the debate on whether climate change is or not affecting the dynamics of malaria in Africa ”, he explains Xavier Rodó, director of the Climate and Health program at ISGlobal, a center promoted by the ”la Caixa” Foundation and the University of Chicago, and first author of the study that is now being published in the journal Nature Communications.

At the end of the 20th century, a clear decrease in the incidence of malaria was observed in East Africa. This could simply be the result of increased control measures against the disease, or it could be due to the temporary slowdown in the increase in the global mean temperature of the earth’s surface, a phenomenon that was observed between 1998 and 2005.

To answer this question, Rodó and his colleagues focused on the Oromia region on Ethiopia, a highly populated plateau located between 1,600 and 2,500 meters of altitude. This region has the advantage of having very complete records of annual cases of malaria by both parasites (P. falciparum and P. vivax) between 1968 and 2007, while public health interventions to control the disease are not available. strengthened in the region until 2004. This allows us to separate the effect of climate from the effect of control measures on parasites that respond to climate differently.

How climate change impacted

Using a mathematical model, the team analyzed the relationship between cases of malaria, the regional climate (local temperatures and precipitation) and the global climate (particularly from the Pacific Ocean due to the El Niño effect and the so-called Pacific Decadal Oscillation).

The results show that the variation in cases of malaria caused by both parasites, it correlates extremely well with changes in regional temperatures: the decrease in temperatures in the region linked to the effect of climate change coincided with the reduction in malaria cases that was observed since 2000, years before disease control measures were strengthened.

The connection between the dynamics of the disease and climatic conditions is so close that it is observed at different time scales: from seasonal to multi-year and even ten-year cycles

Mercedes Pascual

This in turn coincided with the momentary slowdown of the increase in the global mean temperature of the earth’s surface due to the El Niño phenomenon and the Pacific decadal oscillation. The analysis also shows that there is a “cascade of effects” between climate variability at the global level (in this case, the temperature of the Pacific Ocean) and the variation in regional temperatures in East Africa, which ultimately translates into new cases. of malaria in the Ethiopian highlands.

“The connection between the dynamics of the disease and climatic conditions is so close that it is observed at different time scales: from seasonal to multi-year and even ten-year cycles. The incidence of malaria not only reflected changes in temperature, which we had already demonstrated, but also the decrease in warming that was observed at the beginning of the century, the objective of this study ”, he points out. Mercedes Pascual, a researcher at the University of Chicago and last author of the study.

For Rodó, “the evidence that the period of slowdown in global warming had an impact on the transmission of malaria shows the strong link between climate and health.” These results also indicate that, when evaluating public health interventions aimed at controlling the disease, climatic conditions must be taken into account and integrated into early warning systems.

Reference:

Rodó X, Martinez PP, et al. “Malaria trends in Ethiopian highlands track the 2000 ‘slowdown’ in global warming”. Nature Communications. March 10, 2021. DOI: 10.1038 / s41467-021-21815-y.

Rights: Creative Commons.