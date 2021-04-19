This is how Chris Hemsworth, Matt Damon and Taika Waititi have fun

The fourth part of Thor is being shot in Australia The film will feature the appearance of Matt Damon, as he did in the third installment



Chris Hemsworth has been busy filming ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ in Australia, making the God of Thunder the first hero from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to land a fourth installment of his franchise within the franchise. The movie also sees the return of the director of ‘Thor: Ragnarok’, Taika waititias well as many other exciting cast members. One of those actors is a bit unexpected: Matt Damon. The actor known for ‘Indomitable Will Hunting’ and the Bourne saga made a cameo in ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ as Loki in Loki’s play, and earlier this year we learned that he would return to the fourth installment to reprise his role. Now what has become clear is that Damon has taken advantage of the time with Hemsworth and Waititi.

Hemsworth took to Instagram to share a few photos, including one that looks like he’s about to release an album with Waititi and Damon. “The album comes out next week #getreadyworld”, wrote Elsa Pataky’s husband in the photo

That’s not the only recent photo the actor posted. Looks like the men got together to watch a UFC fight. “Incredible fight @robwhittakermma, the most humble and sympathetic dangerous man in the business #ufc,” Hemsworth wrote. You can see him and Damon in front of the TV below:

In addition to Hemsworth as Thor and Damon as Loki, Waititi is expected to reprise his role as Korg in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’. What is more than clear is that the film presents Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Tessa thompson like Valkyrie, Jaimie alexander as Lady Sif and some of the cast members of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’, including Chris pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen gillan Y Sean Gunn have been on the set. In addition, the fourth installment will feature Christian bale as Gorr the God Butcher. It was also recently announced that Russell crowe He will appear in the film, but his role is currently a mystery.

‘Thor: Love & Thunder’ is scheduled to hit theaters February 11, 2022. Meanwhile, the Marvel Cinematic Universe 2021 lineup includes ‘Falcon and Winter Soldier’, which already goes with five of the six episodes, ‘Loki’ will premiere on Disney + on June 11, the ‘Black Widow’ movie in in theaters and at Disney + Premier Access on July 9, ‘What If …’ on Disney + this summer, ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ on September 3, ‘The Eternals’ in theaters November 5.

‘Hawkeye’ and ‘Ms. Marvel ‘will hit Disney + later in the year, and Marvel’s’ Spider-Man: No Way Home’ will hit theaters on December 17 this year.

