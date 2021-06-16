This is how children’s consumption of ultra-processed foods affects their long-term health

The ultra-processed foods, as defined in the NOVA food classification system developed in 2010 by experts from the University of Sao Paulo (Brazil), are industrial formulations of ingredients They undergo a series of physical, chemical and biological methods.

They tend to be more energy dense and nutritionally poorer (i.e. with high levels of sugars free, Salt Y Saturated fats, but with low levels of protein, Dietary fiber and micronutrients) compared to less processed alternatives, and are designed to be inexpensive, palatable, long-lasting, comfortable, and attractive.

In fact, for years the food industry has aggressively marketed these products to promote their purchase and shape dietary preferences. Children are its main consumers.

Higher intake of ultra-processed foods was associated with greater weight gain and increases in a wide range of unhealthy weight measures in childhood, and this extended into adolescence and early adulthood

Now, a study led by researchers from Imperial College London (UK) has confirmed the relationship between the consumption of ultra-processed foods in 9,025 British girls and boys with worse trajectories of adiposity in early adulthood.

“There is more and more evidence linking the consumption of soft drinks, packaged snacks, mass-produced breads and some prepared meals with obesity, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, cancer and other health problems in adults,” he explains to SINC Kiara chang, first author of the investigation.

“However, there is still a lack of data on the impact of ultra-processed foods on the health of children, a key market for the industry since they consume more amounts in their diet than adults,” he adds. “In our study, these products involved 80% or more of their daily caloric intake in one in five children and girls, which is very worrying. “

The results, published this week in the journal JAMA Pediatrics, analyze the evolution of body mass index, of the index fat mass, of weight and from waist perimeter between 7 and 24 years of age. The growth was higher in those with more intake of this type of product: 0.06 per year; 0.03 per year; 0.20 kg per year and 0.17 cm per year, respectively.

“This work is the first to evaluate the long-term partnership between consumption of ultra-processed foods in childhood and weight changes. Thus, higher intake was associated with greater weight gain and increases in a wide range of unhealthy weight measures, and this extended into adolescence and early adulthood, ”continues the Imperial College expert. “And the more the children ate, the worse their weight gain.”

Obesity epidemic

According to specialists, to reduce the obesity in the world are urgently needed public health measures policies that promote and eliminate barriers to access to minimally processed foods and discourage the intake of ultra-processed foods among children.

“Our findings highlight the need for urgent and radical action by reducing the exposure and consumption of these products by children to counter the growing international burden of obesity,” says Chang.

Dietary guidelines should be updated to emphasize a preference for fresh foods and avoid ultra-processed foods. These products should be taxed and the least processed, subsidized to make healthier options more affordable

Kiara Chang, author

“The dietary guidelines should be updated to emphasize the preference for fresh or minimally processed foods and avoid ultra-processed ones, in line with the measures developed in Brazil, Uruguay, France, Belgium and Israel. These products should be taxed and the least processed, subsidized to make healthier options more affordable, “he says.

The researcher insists on mandatory product labeling on the front of the package to publicize ultra-processed foods. “Restrictions should be applied to promotions and all forms of advertising, especially those directed at the smallest,” he concludes.

Reference:

Kiara Chang; Neha Khandpur; Daniela Neri; et al .: Association between Childhood Consumption of Ultraprocessed Food and Adiposity Trajectories in the Avon Longitudinal Study of Parents and Children Birth Cohort. JAMA Pediatr. June 14, 2021. doi: 10.1001 / jamapediatrics.2021.1573

Fountain: SINC

Rights: Creative Commons.