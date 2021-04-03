This is how Charlie Morton did on his return with the Braves

The pitcher Charlie morton launched again after many years with the Braves Atlanta at Big leagues (MLB) and then we will show you how his departure was today against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Braves from Atlanta sent today, in the third game of the 2021 season to Charlie morton, returning to this team after the 2008 campaign of the Big leagues and having a fairly prudent outing against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Morton He worked for five innings, allowing six hits, three earned runs, walking two and striking out five against the Los Angeles offense. Phillies, retreating from the mound with the unfavorable score for the Braves in this third game of the MLB 2021.

Charlie morton He also had a total of 76 pitches, leaving 50 in the strike zone, having the zone quite controlled in what meant his first outing for 13 years with the uniform of the Braves from Atlanta in the MLB.

One of those strikeouts from Morton, It was against the Dominican Jean Segura, leaving him cold at the plate on a 3-2 count with a nasty fastball.

Here the video:

Nasty 🤢 pic.twitter.com/QP2P6I7wYW – MLB (@MLB) April 3, 2021

Undoubtedly, Morton you will want to perform better on your next outing with the Braves, considering that he is a pitcher with extensive experience in the MLB And he can contribute positively to this starting rotation.

With a 5.40 ERA and a 1.60 WHIP, that’s how it ended. Charlie morton his first start with the Braves in the MLB 2021.

PHOTO COURTESY: AP