This is how Chadwick Boseman will play Black Panther for the last time

Before passing away, actor Chadwick Boseman recorded his last participation in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe as Black Panther.

Since it debuted in Captain America: Civil War (2016), the actor Chadwick boseman impacted how T’Challa / Black PantherIn addition, his solo film is one of the most successful of Marvel studios. Therefore, his death last August leaves a very difficult gap to fill. That is why in the sequel they must replace him with another character, but at least, he recorded his participation in the series What If…? from Disney Plus.

This new animation program will explore different alternative lines where the best Marvel Studios characters will face new situations. Chadwick boseman will put the voice of T’Challa, but in a very different environment than we were used to seeing it. Since it will end up becoming Star-lordas he was kidnapped by Yondu when I was a kid, instead of Peter quill. His character does not end up leading the citizens and nation of Wakanda, but ends up becoming the leader of the Ravagers from the history of Guardians of the Galaxy.

Here’s how the story will change:

With Chadwick boseman taking the place of Peter quill from Chris pratt, the Raiders end up becoming a reformed group of bandits, intending to do good now. Therefore, in this timeline, you will not need the Guardians of the Galaxy, as the looters they will be the new defenders of the Universe. So fun and adventures in the cosmos are guaranteed.

But in addition, it has been confirmed that Chadwick boseman has played Black panther in some other chapters of the series What If…? Therefore, we can enjoy his performance a couple more times.

The series of What If…? will premiere in Disney Plus.