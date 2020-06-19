Knowing the various aspects of consumers is considered an important step in the field of marketing, as specialists highlight, having a good understanding of those who buy from the brand allows benefits such as better personalization and relevance of messages, developing better strategies and of course get better returns on investment from efforts. However, it should be noted that for brands it is not only important to know the customers they already have but also the ones they can add, such as those found in younger generations, who gradually begin to integrate as potential buyers, such is the case of centennials, those who were born after 1996 and before 2010/2012 (depending on the source consulted).

Knowing them can be considered an area little explored by how young they are, however, there are already data that allow us to better understand them. In the case of Mexico, there are some data available that you can learn about the behavior of centennials in the digital field, which we highlight in this day’s graph.

According to the information, shared by LEXIA Insights & Solutions, one of the most interesting facts about this generation is that 92 percent of them are online daily, that is, the internet is a key space in which they can be found. . In relation to the previous data, to highlight the importance of the digital world, 90 percent consider the internet as a company.

It also stands out that they dedicate up to 2 hours a day to platforms like YouTube, so it can also be considered a key channel to find them.

Regarding the advertising section in the digital field, it stands out that 87 percent have no problems with paying or seeing advertising to have the app they want, that is, the model chosen by the companies that launch apps for these users can be varied. Finally, another aspect that may be interesting for brands in Mexico is the fact that at least 43 percent of centennials have made an online purchase.

