This is how celebrities look like their tattoos

Today is International Tattoo Day and celebrities take the opportunity to show off their skin art. Here we review the most daring.

Every July 16 the International Tattoo Day. The art, embodied in the skin, has attracted followers throughout the world and continues to be a form of expression.

This celebration first emerged in the United States, known as the National Tattoo Day. Although then it ended up expanding to the rest of the world.

You may be interested: A new triumph! Britney Spears appointed her own attorney

Tattoos are considered an ancient practice. And although throughout the years the techniques, elements and messages are modified, it continues to be an artistic expression embodied in the skin.

Its origins date back more than 2000 years BC At that time, tattoos symbolized the prevention of dangers and diseases, with a magical meaning and status or social position.

Later, in other regions such as Asia, tattoos represented the mafia as an expression of loyalty and bravery.

For its part, in North America Y Central America, tattoos were associated with magical and religious elements. As is known, they served to counteract death and pay tribute to the Gods.

Do not miss: Úrsula Corberó wore an incredible look on her jump to Hollywood

Already for him twentieth century The micropigmentation technique began to be applied, beginning to use tattoos as a medical and aesthetic practice from 1970, with antiallergic inks for the pigmentation of lips, eyebrows and eyelids.

Today, tattoos represent history, struggle, learning and passion. As a symbol of expression, there are marks that we will wear forever on our skin.

Celebrities wear their tattoos too

More than one of the Hollywood figures transmit through their tattoos part of their history, their passion and what marked their lives.

Thus, in the International Tattoo Day celebrities fearlessly wear the drawings that decorate their skin. Some larger, some more subtle, but all

Wiz Khalifa

David beckham

Cardi B

Scarlett Johansson

Justin Bieber

Harry Styles

Dennis Rodman

Adam Levine

Lionel messi

Mladen ANTONOV