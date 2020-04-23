The situation of the coronavirus has made these celebrities find new ways of coexistence

Quarantine by coronavirus It has turned the world upside down, the situation has forced the world to adapt and celebrities have not been exempt. And is that celebrities have had to stay in their homes, which led some famous former couples from the middle to reach an agreement to live with your family. And while some they know very well how to get along, others simply have not had a healthy coexistence. Here are some examples.

1. Aislinn Derbez and Mauricio Ochmann

The famous couple announced their separation last month, however, this has not prevented them from maintaining a healthy coexistence during the quarantine, since through their social networks both have shown that they get along for the sake of their daughter Kailani. Although the fans assure that the famous ones will be fixed, reconciliation has been denied.

2. Ninel Conde and Giovanni Medina

Unlike Aislinn and Mauricio, El Bombón Asesino and his ex-partner do not coexist well at all. Recently she He denounced that he does not allow him to see his son for 15 days, while he alleges that he is only protecting the little one from the pandemic. The truth is that the separation of both occurred in very bad terms.

3. Bruce Willis and Demi Moore

The actors have always had a good relationship since they separated in 2000, as a result of their marriage they had three daughters. Although Bruce Willis now he’s married to Emma Heming, the former couple decided to quarantine as a family. Even Hemming and the two youngest daughters were going to be with them, however due to force majeure they stayed in Los Angeles.

4. Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson

The couple it ended badly however it seems that for the sake of True they have been able to get along. The NBA player has recently taken time to live with his daughter.

