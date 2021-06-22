This is how celebrities celebrated Father’s Day

Aislinn Derbez congratulated her father, Eugenio Derbez with a beautiful photograph and a curious anecdote from her childhood, which she remembered with great affection because her father, instead of scolding her for a low grade, understood her and spoke to her calmly.

“One day (I was 12 years old) my father stopped by to take me for a walk and I showed him with great fear and sorrow my grades (I had failed math) …” My mother is furious and did not want to sign them, she says you sign them for me and if someone doesn’t sign them, I can’t go to school tomorrow ”. I told. “Ah ok” my dad answered signing. “Ready, here.” “But … won’t you scold me?” I asked for. “So that?” “Well, I failed …” “Well, study more for the next one and that’s it!” He said”.

“I was looking very confused. “But my mom wanted you to scold and punish me.” “Let’s see, call your mom and give me the phone.” And I called her… When she answered, my dad started screaming furiously: “It can’t be Aislinn !!! you really are stupid! We were going to go to the park for ice cream but forget about it! Failed math, damn it! What a shame, you go overboard! ” And hung up. I stared at my dad a little scared without really understanding what had happened. At that, he laughs and tells me with a smile: “Done! I already scolded you! Let’s go for an ice-cream!”. I don’t know how “good or bad” that was😂 but that and many more anecdotes of this style I never forgot… Thank you for teaching me not to take life so seriously dad… I love you with all my heart @ ederbez ♥ ️ # FelizDíaDelPadre ”.