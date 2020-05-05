Through disinfection arches, cars in the Spanish region undergo a rapid disinfection process that prevents the spread of the coronavirus

There are parts of cars which can harbor an unimaginable amount of viruses and bacteria, such as steering wheel of a car, which can be up to four times dirtier than a public toilet. However, in these times it is essential to stay safe and take all the corresponding hygiene and precautionary measures to avoid contagion and the spread of COVID-19.

That is why more and more companies and brands join the proposal of new alternatives that help drivers disinfect their vehicles, such as Istobal, a Valencian company of washing solutions who has turned their machines into arches that decontaminate cars in less than 15 seconds, and also Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

The two-meter high arches are equipped with eight sprinklers that disinfect more than 4,000 people with PPE and 1,000 vehicles a day thanks to a biocidal product.

This is how our arch works for the external disinfection of vehicles. With the capacity to disinfect nearly 1,000 vehicles a day, it sprays biocide product as vehicles pass and achieves rapid and effective disinfection.

The proposal of disinfecting arches has been sent to the Red Cross, nursing homes and companies, to continue taking preventive measures against COVID-19.

The effect that water with disinfectant or the ozonated water at high pressure it is a “homogeneous impregnation and rapid evaporation of the product, so that the personnel and the material are disinfected and dry in a few seconds,” the company said.

Another method of car disinfection that is being implemented in Spain is the dozone infection of the car’s interior, a powerful oxidant that, however, is not among the products on the official list of viricides authorized and registered by the Ministry of HealthHowever, its commercialization is allowed.

This method works by causing the ozone generating machine to disperse the gas inside the vehicle and through the ventilation ducts, spreading its microbicidal properties and sterilizing surfaces for a period of 14 minutes.

