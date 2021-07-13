this is how car subsidies are worth 4,295 million euros

The automotive industry is one of the most important for Spain. It represents around 10% of the country’s GDP and makes us occupy the second position in terms of car production in Europe behind Germany. It has also been one of the sectors hardest hit by the crisis that is devastating us and that is why the Government has decided to make a move. The PERTE, an endowment of 4,295 million euros that will help the recovery of the sector.

This Strategic Project for Economic Recovery and Transformation (hence the acronym PERTE) has been approved by the Council of Ministers and has the acronym VEC as its last name, referring to the electric and connected vehicle, which is where you want to focus your efforts. Most of the money comes from European recovery funds (Next Generation) and they will not come alone. It is calculated that they will be added another 19,000 million euros from private funds to strengthen the industry.

The distribution of the 4,295 million euros of PERTE has already been established. Most of it, no less than 2,975 million will be for the development and manufacture of electric cars, allowing a private investment of 11,900 million. That could include not only adapting the current factories, but the entire production process to include other points such as lithium mining and battery manufacturing. The second aspect that will receive the most investment, with 1,100 million public and up to 7,608 million private, will be installation of charging points, help to purchase electricity and innovation in electromobility; through MOVES III and MOVES Singulares.

This injection of money provided by PERTE will take place between 2021 and 2024, and is expected to have a significant impact. With the transformation, the automotive industry could reach represent 15% of GDP in 2030 and job creation would be exemplary. The first calculations speak of between 68,000 and 141,000 direct jobs. Furthermore, for every job created in factories, four more jobs could be generated in suppliers and between seven and eight in services.

Spain is one of the countries that more are falling in sales with the COVID crisis, 34% compared to 20% in other countries such as France and Germany. With this PERTE it is also expected that the figures for 2023 can be recovered and that the number of electric cars sold reach 250,000 units for that year. It is a fairly optimistic goal if we take into account that in 2020 only 18,000 were sold (crisis through, yes).