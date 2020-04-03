“Evaluna just told me that he loves me”: He confessed J Balvin to Mau and Ricky, And so he faced it Camilo!

Although Evaluna and Camilo are already married, there is a third who does not stop getting into their cute love story.

This is J Balvin, since he has not been content to declare his love for Evaluna before his wedding to Camilo, now he is causing a new controversy between the couple by confessing that Evaluna told him that he loves him.

Everything happened during a live that J Balvin performed with the brothers of Evaluna, Mau and Ricky, everything was super good, until the interpreter of “Colores” surprised the brothers saying that Camilo’s wife had just declared him his love!

“Evaluna who is married to Camilo just told me that she loves me”: were the words of Balvin.

Mau and Ricky couldn’t believe it, and they called Evaluna, but it was Camilo who appeared in their place. The singer, far from feeling intimidated, asked the interpreter of “Tutu”: “How do you manage to love me so much, have I caused you to not sleep well at some time?”

Camilo’s response was wonderful: “The only thing that fixes things is that the only person who loves you more than Evaluna is me, so we no longer have a problem. She says ‘I love J Balvin’, I tell her that I love it more. ”

What do you think of this love triangle?

