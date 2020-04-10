The actress exposed the power of her voice with the song “En el Cajón”, along with Jaime Kohen

Camila Sodi shared through Instagram a video in which he shared his voice with Jaime Kohen. The theme is named “In the Drawer”, and the duet has already tired sensation on social networks.

Celebrities are fascinated by the voice of Thalía’s niece and have not stopped commenting on her post with congratulations and praise for her talent.

Along with the video Camila wrote: “Thank you my love for letting me be part of your magic ✨ Here is an acoustic that we recorded before this pandemic madness for you. I hope you like it as much as we liked singing it. I love you and send you love in the form of music 🎶 this song is very meaningful to me. That’s how I totally feel about love. I know it will come “

Here the reaction of the famous people who have surrendered to his voice and the lyrics of this song, among them the names of Omar Chaparro, Sandra Echeverría and Iván Sánchez, among others.

Jaime Kohen for his part also shared the video of the song on Instagram, but together with this one he dedicated a few words to Camila Sodi: “I have known this being since we were about 13 years old, we have lived everything together: the biggest parties (literal the strongest part of my existence) enormous challenges, dinners, family, talks, music, what do I tell you … It is one of my favorite mirrors on this Earth. I love you! A few weeks ago @camilasodi_ and I recorded this version of “En El Cajon” a few weeks ago, full of love to brighten your day. Thank you for being part of this decade with me, share it to raise our vibration through music. ”

At the words of the musician Camila did not remain silent and said: “I love you infinitely ♾ from always and forever ❤️ I love to see you vibrate so high with your music and it is an honor for me to share it with you ♥ ️Thank you for lighting my path and the of all those who move us your art ♥ ️ I love you ”.

The video already appears on YouTube.

.