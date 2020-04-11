Before recognizing who she really was, Caitlyn had to face her transition with the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

Caitlyn Jenner she became the bravest of the clan Kardashian-Jenner after being honest about his transition to woman. And it is that for more than two decades it was known as Bruce Jenner before his daughters and his wife, Kris Jenner. The truth is that practically all his life he lived a lie that he could not bear and that was why in 2015 he made the most important decision of his life.

It happened in a special titled Keeping up with the Kardashians: About Bruce, when in a long conversation with family members he confessed that he would start his transition process at 65 years.

Caitlyn confessed to her family that she wanted to wait for everyone to be independent in order to recognize who she really is and is that since before he married Kris he had been struggling with his true identity. The truth is that (back then) Bruce had taken a hormone therapy before his engagement to Kris, however he decided to leave it after they formed his family, because he wanted to protect his children above all.

All the sisters showed their support and wished him the best, even Kim she became a special image consultant for Caitlyn. Khloé He dedicated some beautiful words to whoever was his father figure throughout his life, but without a doubt Kris was the most affected of the clan.

The matriarch of the sisters had lived a solid marriage that ended in an unconventional way, reason why the “loss of Bruce” affected him in a big way. This could be seen in several episodes that followed the Caitlyn special, but what affected the momager the most was the publication of Caitlyn’s book The secrets of my life because in Kris’s opinion they showed an invented account of their years together.

Currently the relationship of Caitlyn and the sisters is pleasant, however the same cannot be said of Kris, since it has been difficult for her to cope with the situation that occurred almost 5 years ago.

