This is how Brazil comes to its eliminatory dispute against Ecuador

06/03/2021 at 11:13 PM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

A new chapter will add to the history of confrontations between Brazil Y Ecuador tomorrow, being that the fulfillment of their responsibilities for the South American Qualifiers Qatar 2022 will lead them to meet once more in the Maracana.

And, yes, ‘one more time’ because, over the course of the last decade, the Canarinha and the Tricolor They have faced each other on various occasions and in competitions, although their overall disputes are a tangible aurgreen color. Precisely, the five most recent matches between the two teams have resulted in four victories for Brazil along with a single draw, while the last conquest of Ecuador on the ‘scratch’ goes back to their iconic 1-0 at the Atahualpa Olympic Stadium in Quito in 2001.

In addition to this, Brazil enjoys an immaculate step during the current qualifying rounds, counting on four wins (Bolivia, Peru, Venezuela Y Uruguay) in the four rounds so far played to reach the top of the table. However, Ecuador is not far behind since, being in the Third place, has been able to prevail over Uruguay, Bolivia Y Colombia, just losing against Argentina on the first date.

In this way, there is no doubt that an attractive clash of national teams awaits us this Friday June 4, even despite the palpable favoritism of Brazil in the face of taking all three points.