This is how brands ‘tuned’ in the 80s: the five craziest models

ACD June 14, 2021

Many yearn for the 80s and lovers of brand tuning much more: we bring you 5 examples of the most striking.

The 1980s were very prolific in craziest automotive creations. We are not talking, as is the case sometimes today, of small start-ups, but of manufacturers that, although artisanal, had (and many still have) a lot of weight and a name in the industry.

The SEL1000 website has been responsible for years to collect some of the most insane creations of automakers, examples of brand tuning from 1975 to 1995. Here we are going to highlight five of the most incredible.

Crazy tuning between 1975 and 1995

Rinspeed Porsche 939

You are right. Porsche never made a Porsche 939, but that’s what it was for Rinspeed who was in charge of modifying a 911 and adding details of the 928. The account goes out (11 + 28 = 39), although the result was not what was expected. Aesthetically it leaves much to be desired, but it incorporated the turbo engine into the cabrio body years before Porsche offered that option in its model range.

The Swiss company Rinspeed mixed 911 and 928.

RUF CTR

The Ruf CTR is one of the most famous German tuned models. Its 463 hp turbo engine was capable of reaching 340 km / h and humiliating Ferrari, Lamborghini and AMG models on the circuit. Affectionately known as “Yellowbird” or “yellow bird” for its striking yellow color again gained prominence a few years ago due to its inclusion in the “Gran Turismo” video game saga.

The RUF CTR is a car highly valued by collectors.

Gemballa Avalanche 911

Although not wearing the RUF insignia, the Gemballa Avalanche, based on the Porsche 930 Turbo, it has a lot of RUF components. RUF upgraded the engine to produce 375 hp before returning it to Gemballa to install customer specification parts. The car debuted in 1985 with an insane price tag of $ 700,000 (about $ 1.7 million today), and was even owned by Vanilla Ice.

The Gemballa Avalanche had a crazy price.

Treser Quattro roadster

Walter Treser was a key figure in the history of the Audi Quattro when he worked as head of Audi Sport in the early 1980s. After leaving the company and working on his own, created a retractable hardtop version of the all-wheel drive icon with very questionable results.

The Audi Quattro is a real rarity.

Koenig-Competition Evolution

East Ferrari Testarossa modified by Koenig It was one of the great examples of exotic tuning and was idolized by younger four-wheel lovers. Former German Hillclimb champion Willy Koenig founded Koenig Specials, one of the most renowned aftermarket specialists of the 1980s and 1990s.

To the Testarossa that he modified endowed them with more than 1,000 CV, which made them twice as powerful as an F40. Personalities like Mike Tyson own a couple of them, one of them a convertible variant of which only one unit was made.

Mike Tyson owns two units of this Ferrari modified by Koenig.

