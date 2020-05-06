Spain just suppose the 4.6% of the fund portfolio BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust (BRGE), according to the latest published data corresponding to the end of March, a percentage that has also decreased since 5.1% assigned in the month of September. This shows that the Hispanic stock market continues to lose attractiveness among international investors, one more reason to explain the poor behavior of the Ibex compared to other large European exchanges and Wall Street.

May 06, 2020

Proof of this is that the BRGE managers, Stefan Gries and Sam Vecht, consider that the massive sales of European shares caused by the coronavirus “provide a real opportunity for investors to return to Europe, a market that was already under-allocated by global operators.”

In his opinion, the Old Continent will benefit from any improvement in the global economy, since the 60% of its income is generated outside the region. However, this has not increased their exposure to Spain, since they have opted for other markets that they consider more attractive.

For example, to end of september from 2019 on 16.8% of its portfolio consisted of shares of Denmark, the 16.5% from France, the 14.5% from Germany and another 14.5% from Switzerland, the 7.9% from Italy, 6.7% from the Netherlands and 5.1% of Spain.

And his favorite values ​​were the French high-tech group Safran, specialized in defense and which accounted for 7.1% of its portfolio, the Danish pharmaceutical Novo Nordisk (6.4%), the German sports firm Adidas (6.1%), the German technology company SAP (5.7%) and the Swiss construction company Sika (5.2%).

However, in late March, after the great correction in world stock markets due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the weight of Denmark has risen to 18.3% of the portfolio, as exposure to Novo Nordisk it has risen to 7.1%, the highest in the fund.

Further, Switzerland has gone to suppose 15.3% and Sika It has become BlackRock’s third big bet, with a weight of 6.3%. Exposure to Germany it has dropped to 12.2%, although SAP it is the second value with more weight (6.7% of the total).

BRGE has reduced its commitment to France up to 11.7%, Italy (5.9%) and Spain (4.6%), the three countries most affected by Covid-19 and most dependent on tourism, have maintained their commitment to Holland (7.8%) and has increased its exposure to United Kingdom (6.3%) and Sweden (5.8%).

Along with Novo Nordisk, SAP and Sika, the main securities that make up its portfolio are the British group RELX (6.3% of the total), specialized in the publication of scientific, technical and medical material and legal textbooks; the Swiss pharmacist Lonza Group (5.4%), the French retailer Kering (5.3%), the Dutch technology group ASML (5.3%), the French brewer Royal Unibrew (5.3%), the Danish transport group DSV (4.1%); and the French defense company Safran (3.9%).

“History shows that share prices recover from significant adverse events in the market, as the last decades show by the fall of the dot.com in 2001–2002 and the global financial crisis in 2007–09 “, they affirm from BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust (BRGE).

“For key investors, the current downturn in the market may provide an opportunity to return to high-quality growing businesses, with credible management teams, that can be maintained in the long term, “they add.

Unfortunately for Spanish stocks, these strategists, like most international investors, consider that there are other countries much more attractive to invest currently.

.