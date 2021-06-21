This is how birthdays increase coronavirus infections

The mass celebrations have been one of the most frequent reasons for the expansion of the coronavirus during the pandemic. However, it is not necessary that there be an excessive number of people. In general, it is enough that they meet in a closed place a few not living together, without distances or a mask, so that the fuse of contagions is lit. We saw it after Christmas. And, in the same way, it has also happened with birthday.

It may seem overly specific, but they are the curious results of a study that has just been published in JAMA Internal Medicine. In it, a team of scientists from Harvard University School of Medicine and the RAND Corporation finds a link between coronavirus outbreaks in places with high incidence and the date of birth of the people who live in those points.

Logically, it is not about propensity to get infected based on the horoscope or anything like that. It just seems that those people could not contain themselves to celebrate the anniversary of their birth, And, of course, in these times, a Birthday Party it can be very expensive.

Birthdays in times of coronavirus infections

This study was based on data collected from aUnited States health insurance companies. In total, information from 3 million households of all country.

The cases increased even more if the birthday had been of a child

When it came to verifying which were the risk factors that favored the appearance of coronavirus outbreaks, they found a curious fact. On average, in those households where someone had a recent birthday, there were 8.6 more cases per 100,000 inhabitants. They didn’t track the holidays, just the dates of birth.

In addition, they saw that the number of infections increased if the birthday boy or girl was a child. Specifically, up to 15.8 cases per 100,000. The authors are not clear about the reason, although they consider two options. One, that it is more difficult to avoid celebrations when the honoree is a child. Another, that the birthday boy and the guests find it more difficult to maintain the distancing measures.

Another piece of information observed by the study authors is that, if the region under analysis has a low coronavirus incidence, the date of birth has no influence. It makes sense, because it would be more difficult for an outbreak to occur at a birthday party, where, after all, not so many people get together.

This study can be seen as a no-brainer. And it certainly is. However, it is important to show that the celebrations they do not necessarily have to be massive to promote contagion. It is enough with the meeting of a few non-cohabitants.

Both in the United States, where the study was conducted, and in other parts of the world, we are improving a lot, thanks to vaccines. But let’s not forget that a lot of young population remains to be vaccinated and that, in addition, coronavirus vaccines prevent hospitalizations and deaths by practically 100%, but not so much disease with mild or moderate symptoms. And if a person gets sick and has a sufficient viral load, they can also spread. Therefore, we should not trust ourselves and take this into account in case the figures rise again or, why not? future pandemics. We are in a magnificent moment, family or friends gatherings, for birthdays or for any other reason, are gradually becoming a reality. But always trying to maintain safety as much as possible, especially if there are still people in the group who are not vaccinated.

