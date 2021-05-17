This is how Billy Porter looks like the Fairy Godmother from ‘Cinderella’

Until the agreement adopted a few weeks ago by Sony and Netflix takes effect in 2022, the films developed by the first studio have to seek alternative routes to the streaming service. This does not mean that Netflix will not take over any of its titles until then (Alive, the new from Sony Animation, will see the light in its catalog), but the major has other options beyond the commercial rooms to adjust its calendar. In the case of CinderellaAfter several changes in its release date, this new version of the classic tale will finally premiere on Amazon Prime next September, without an exact day yet being given.

We haven’t had a trailer for the movie yet, but little by little the promotional machinery is degreasing and, shortly after Amazon revealed a couple of images of Camila Cabello Y Nicholas galtizine As Cinderella and the prince, Entertainment Weekly shares a glimpse of the character in the film that will get the most talk: Billy porter, who plays the Fairy Godmother. In this modernization of Cinderella, the fairy is called Fab G and has no gender, since as the director and co-writer has stated Kay cannon, “Magic has no gender”. You can keep an eye on it below these lines.

Billy Porter as Fab GEntertainment Weekly

In addition to Cabello, Galitzine and the charismatic interpreter of Pose, in the cast of Cinderella stand out Pierce brosnan Y Minnie driver like kings and Idina menzel as the stepmother, having also been in charge of writing some of the songs that will sound in the film. Because, in effect and as demanded by Cannon’s experience in these leagues (she is one of the creators of Giving the note, after all), Cinderella is a musical that starts from an original idea by James corden and it is proposed to introduce significant changes from other versions of the story.

“The big change is in the dynamics between Cinderella and the prince, because Cinderella is the alpha of the story and our prince the beta”, Cannon explains. “This story everyone around Cinderella learns something from her and changes.” As for Porter’s fairy godmother, the director explains that she will star in a very special musical number and that, although she appears very little (just 12 minutes), she will become “Our favorite character”.