This is how Benoit Paire reacts to his exclusion from the list for the Games: vacations in Maldives

The French Tennis Federation made official yesterday that Benoit Paire was excluded from the call for the Olympic Games in Tokyo for his continued acts of indiscipline.

The French tennis player, who lost this week in the first round of the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell to Federico Gaio, has not been slow to react to the news and is not particularly concerned.

Paire has posted a video on his social networks snorkeling in the sharp waters of the Maldives. The player appears drinking beer and blows a kiss to his followers. The Frenchman has been repeating for a long time that the only thing he wants in tournaments is to lose to get out of the bubble and be able to go to the beach. It is exactly what it has done.