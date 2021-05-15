This is how Ben Affleck won back Jennifer Lopez

The reports about the return of ‘Bennifer’ do not stop … Now it has come to light that Jennifer Lopez Y Ben affleck They supposedly had been in correspondence since February, when she was in the Dominican Republic filming the movie Shotgun Wedding. According to TMZ, the singer and the actor had been in contact for weeks before JLo and Alex Rodriguez confirm breakup in April.

© GettyImages’Bennifer ‘ended their relationship in 2004, but 17 years later they have resumed it and have been photographed together

It seems that the interpreter of Dance Again fell before the charms of Ben thanks to some romantic letters that he wrote to her and that he sent her by email. So while Alex tried to win back JLo with his express trips to the Dominican Republic, the Daredevil actor did the same with some texts full of feeling, which could have reminded JLo of the courtship they had almost two decades ago.

© @ jlo It seems that JLo would have captivated Ben Affleck with his photos in the Dominican Republic

According to the portal, Ben Affleck’s strategy to win back with JLo came after seeing some photographs of Lopez on the set of the film. A source close to the actor indicated that he began to write to her about how beautiful she looked. With this, both began a chain of emails “of love and devotion,” according to the informant.

Ben’s close friend indicates that the exchange of emails was until the end of April, when ‘The Diva from the Bronx’ finished filming and returned home. The reunion between the two took a little longer, because like her, Ben was in the middle of a recording with George Clooney, in Boston.