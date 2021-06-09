This is how Ben Affleck wants to return as Batman

Actor Ben Affleck will play Batman again in The Flash (2022) movie, but then he wants to continue being the Dark Knight.

When the movie is released The Flash, the actor Ben affleck will have played Bruce wayne 4 times thanks to movies like Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), Suicide Squad (2016) and League of Justice (2017 and 2021).

It has always been rumored that Ben aflfeck could have his own solo movie Batman, but for now it seems that this will not happen. Since they have opted for the version of Matt reeves who will star Robert Pattinson and that will also be released in 2022.

So the return of Ben affleck What Batman It seems complicated, but the actor wants to try something new and intends to lend his voice to the character in animated films. As Dc comics He usually releases many adaptations of his comics in this high-quality format. The last examples are Justice League Dark: Apokolips War, Superman: Man of Tomorrow or Batman: Soul of the Dragon.

So far, none of the actors who have played Bruce wayne live action has made the leap from 2D animation, with the exception of Adam west. So Ben affleck You are facing a very interesting challenge.

The actor continues his film career.

Ben affleck will repeat as Batman on The Flash, then he will shoot very interesting films like Hypnotic, where a detective investigates a mystery involving his missing daughter and a secret government program. Ghost army, a WWII story starring a squad of unconventional recruits whose mission is to fool the German army into believing that there were outposts and bases where there were only mannequins, accessories, and inflatable tanks.

Finally, we will see Ben affleck on Witness for the Prosecution about a veteran lawyer who must defend a man in what promises to be the most dramatic trial of his career.