AN / EC Writing

5 hours ago

Nine cellists from the Orquesta del Gran Teatre del Liceu participate in the video that will be shown in the preview of this Tuesday’s match between Barcelona and Leganés, valid for Date 29 of the Spanish League, before a Camp Nou without people as dictated by the sanitary protocol. « Here we play tots » (Here we all play) is the motto of the mosaic that seeks to transmit warmth and encouragement to the players, as well as to the fans who have suffered a loss during the Covid-19 pandemic. In Spain, more than 27 thousand people have died due to the coronavirus.

