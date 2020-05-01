Related video that might interest you:

Bárbara de Regil talks about the criticism in networks (Imagen Televisión)

Barbara de Regil celebrated her third wedding anniversary with her husband Fernando SchoenwaldHowever, due to the pandemic that is experienced around the world due to the coronavirus, the actress celebrated it inside her house and shared part of her celebration through her social networks.

Barbara de Regil and Fernando Schoenwald will marry through the church in Querétaro, the civil wedding took place a few weeks ago in Mexico City.

In addition, the couple celebrated one more year of being together in the company of Mar, the daughter of Barbara and the interpreter’s mother with a delicious dinner with food from the actress’s favorite restaurant.

The protagonist of Rosario Tijeras shared through her Instagram stories how her husband gave her a large pot of white orchids. In response, Barbara dedicated a moving letter to him that he published on his Instagram account with the title: “For my Hero”.

See this post on Instagram For my Hero 👰🏻🤵🏻🥂 Yes, you read FER well, my hero ❗️ That super power of YOURS makes me feel protected, happy, calm by your side, BELOVED … that super power that you have to warm MY heart with your love .. .. with every mime in the morning ☀️ 3 years ago today we were at the mere party 👰🏻🥂🎩 That day while I DIDN’T STOP SEEING YOU (because I love you) I THOUGHT …. I want to spend a life with you …. ONE LIFE ❗️ Today we have been locked up in the same place for 45 days, under the same roof 24/7 together and I CONFIRM ✨ I WANT TO SPEND THE REST OF MY LIFE BY YOUR SIDE ♥ ️ I want to continue growing with you, I want to continue watching incomplete series with you, I want to fight only with you , I want to kiss only you, I want to feel your hugs every morning ♥ ️ I WANT TO CELEBRATE LIFE WITH YOU MY LOVE ♥ ️ I once read something that said … Stay with that person who knows the worst about you and still wants to GIVEN IT. we both know our Worst demons and I tell you something❓Today I am 6 years from INSEPARABLES (literal) I STAY BY YOUR SIDE ♥ ️🙏🏻 I stay I LOVE YOU and I ADMIT YOU LIKE NO ONE 🤤 and I know that you with me too 🙏🏻✨ I LOVE YOU UNCONDITIONALLY A post shared by Barbara De Regil (@barbaraderegil) on Apr 29, 2020 at 5:06 PDT

“That super power of YOURS makes me feel protected, happy, calm, BELOVED by your side … that super power that you have to warm MY heart with your love …. with every mime in the morning. Today 3 years ago we were at the mere party. That day while I DIDN’T STOP SEEING YOU (because I love you) I THOUGHT …. I want to spend a life with you …. A LIFE. Today we have been locked up in the same place for 45 days, under the same roof 24/7 together and I CONFIRM I WANT TO SPEND THE REST OF MY LIFE BY YOUR SIDE ”.

“I want to continue growing with you, I want to continue watching incomplete series with you, I want to fight only with you, I want to kiss only you, I want to feel your hugs every morning. I WANT TO CELEBRATE LIFE WITH YOU MY LOVE. Did I ever read something that said … Stay with that person who knows the worst about you and still wants to PASS HIM. We both know our worst demons and tell you something? Today, 6 years after being INSEPARABLES (literal) I STAY BY YOUR SIDE, I stay I LOVE YOU and I ADMIRE YOU LIKE NO ONE AND I know that you with me too. I LOVE YOU UNCONDITIONALLY”.

For his part, with an Instagram post, Fernando Schoenwald He was more in love than ever, after remembering a new year since they joined their lives in marriage. In the publication, Fernando used the wedding video to remember the votes the actress made on the day they said yes, I accept.

“Three years later I am more in love with you and more excited about my next wedding with you and it is only 2 more years left thanks for so much love and learning each day more together and stronger I love you forever @barbaraderegil”, he wrote.

In the video and full of tears, Barbara de Regil He is seen manifesting his oath of love, with which his fans were infected with true romanticism of the couple.

