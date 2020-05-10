East May 10, we all celebrate our moms by far in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, even the most famous.

Bárbara de Regil, Andrea Legarreta, Erika Buenfil, Aislinn Derbez and Maribel Guardia were some who used social networks to celebrate this Mother’s Day.

This is how the most famous moms of show business celebrated this May 10:

Andrea Legarreta

“My mommy… I am lucky to be your daughter… Blessed for having you… THANK YOU for every moment of your existence !! Thank you because you have always been the best mom for us !! You live in my eternally my Chabelita !! Eternal love!! I hug you ‘virtually’ with a deep desire to do it physically !! ”, the host of Hoy on Instagram shared on Instagram along with a photo of her mother.

Barbara de Regil

This mothers day, the actress shared a video with the details she received from her daughter Mar.

I decided to be LOVE with my daughter … I DECIDED TO UNDERSTAND HER. And the result is that SHE IS LOVE. Happy day to all the mothers of Mexico. I wish you have LOVE, PEACE and HAPPINESS, “the actress wrote on the recording.

Erika Buenfil

“The Queen of Tik Tok” sent a message to all the women on this Mother’s Day and shared photos with her son Nicolás.

Aislinn Derbez

“My head explodes and my heart expands when I try to describe what it has been like to be your mother. It is out of this world. I am so grateful for having such a special daughter and for the enormous, radical and necessary transformation that you gave to my life. I love you with all my soul, Kai ”, shared the actress for Mother’s Day.

Maribel Guardia

The stunning actress shared memories with her son Julián and his mother, whom he could not celebrate in person this Mother’s Day:

This year is different. I am not going to see her or neither of my two brothers. She is going to stay at her house and by video call I am going to tell her how much I love her, because she is the best mom in the world ”, Guardia shared.

