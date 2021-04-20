This is how Ariadne Díaz and Marcus Ornellas celebrate six years together

“Marcus gave me the ring on August 15, 2018 and I was very happy, I was very moved, but we still do not get married, because we did not know if a small wedding or a large wedding, then the Covid came, that is, they have had series of things and honestly does not take away our sleep, “said the actress.

Also, a few days ago, Marcus told when they plan to reach the altar with Ariadne during an interview for the Hoy program. “We have thought, from the wedding, she and I, in the civil registry, to a small meeting of pure family members; from the smallest wedding to life, but we still haven’t decided, we have changed our mind ”.

The actor said that he would like to have a wedding in Brazil to be close to his family. “Maybe one there, smaller, more for the relatives there, I would also like my parents to be here since, so far, none of my siblings have married.”

Finally, he also explained that, although they are not married by sleyes, they are already a married couple: “The wedding, I think, is like a celebration, because the ring itself, from my point of view, does not mean that it will strengthen or weaken a relationship whether or not you are married, I believe that the most important thing is communication and the relationship ”, he concluded.