This is how Argentina’s adjusted quotas are

06/16/2021 at 10:34 PM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

Among the wonderful rivalries that the talented CONMEBOL can offer us, Argentina Y Uruguay is one of the most passionate, and it is precisely this historic confrontation which will be repeated on Friday thanks to the Copa América.

In principle, there is a close perception about the dispute, however, according to the bookmakers, the albiceleste is the call to win the victory, being that its conquest is paid at 2 euros per euro invested. Contrary, that of the Charruas is quoted at 3.5, while a tie is valued at 3.25.

Contrary to what one might expect, even so, the numbers considerably support those of Scaloni: 10 wins, 4 defeats Y 3 draws in their last 20 games. Even his most recent loss dates back to 2013 and, prior to that, 2005, although it is known that football tends to ignore cabals and, therefore, anything could happen.

In any case, Leonel Messi commands a selection outlined as a favorite for his contest with Uruguay, which will occur this June 18 as part of the group stage of the America Cup.