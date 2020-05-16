1. Germán Burgos

Argentina’s goalie German “Mono” Burgos celebrates

The “Mono”, who participated in two World Cups with the Argentina National Team (France 1998 and Korea-Japan 2002), retired at Atlético Madrid in Spain, club in which he currently works as second coach of Diego Simeone.

2. Javier Zanetti

Javier Zanetti

The “Pupi” is one of the best right-backs in football history, a symbol of the Argentine National Team and an idol at Inter Italy.

3. Roberto Ayala

Roberto Ayala

One of the most outstanding defenders throughout the history of the Selection. Leader, captain, personality to spare to face important moments.

4. Walter Samuel

Walter Samuel

The “Wall”, another one that could not miss in the tribute to Maradona. In that 2001 he worked in Rome, before reaching Real Madrid and Inter.

5. Juan Pablo Sorín

Juan Pablo Sorin

The best 3 in the history of the national team? Probably. Juampi was performing at the Cruzeiro in Brazil at the time of the match. He played in Spain, Italy, France, Germany …

6. Matías Almeyda

Matias Almeyda

The Azul native, who today works as a coach, was already showing his conditions in Italy, where he played in Lazio, Parma, Inter and Brescia.

7. Juan Sebastián Verón

Juan Sebastian Veron

The “Brujita” managed half the court with the protagonist of the afternoon and showed off his spectacular conditions both in receiving the ball and in the pass.

8. Pablo Aimar

Cesar Pablo Aimar

After an assistance from Maradona, the “Payasito” scored 2 to 1 in that meeting that will remain in history for all football fans, before 60,000 people in La Bombonera.

9. Diego Armando Maradona

SOC-ARGENTINA-MARADONA

That November 10, 2001, and with emotion on the surface, the “10” immortalized the famous phrase “I was wrong and I paid, but the ball does not stain.” It will remain for the anecdote that he scored two goals in the victory 6 to 3 of his team.

10. Claudio López

Claudio Lopez

The “Piojo” opened the scoring in a game that clearly had no sporting significance: it was all emotion and tears honoring the best player in the history of football.

11. Cristian González

SOC-WC-ECUADOR-ARGENTINA-QUALIFIERS