This is how architects and engineers imagine life on the Moon

ESA seems to be clear that there will come a point where there will be permanent colonies of humans living on the moon. In a recently published video he shows us how they envision that life on our satellite.

The concept was developed by an architectural firm who worked alongside experts from the European Space Engine and retired astronauts who provided technical support for the project.

Inflatable and surprisingly comfortable houses

The video, entitled ‘Life beyond Earth’, shows a small town in which the community of astronauts and inhabitants of the Moon would settle in small four story giant bean shaped houses —No underground shelters— and that would be sent directly from Earth to be easily located next to the rest of the houses in this colony.

The central pillar of that habitat would be based on those houses with a semi-inflatable structure which would ensure a perfect mass / volume ratio for this type of mission: this would make it possible for the transported house to end up being about twice the size once “inflated”. This type of technology has long been developed by NASA and other agencies.

These structures would consist of reconfigurable elements, high ceilings, stairs, workspaces and even bars located in different areas of the house to move taking advantage of the low gravity conditions of the Moon.

The design shown in these homes could support a crew of four for 300 days and to do it also in very comfortable conditions. ESA has long been coming up with solutions that will help provide those permanent colonies on the Moon.

Engineers have even established the ideal place for that colony, which It would be located in Shackleton Crater, near the lunar south pole. This location has not been chosen at random: thanks to its position it would receive almost continuous sunlight and also a privileged view of planet Earth.

More information | THAT