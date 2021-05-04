this is how Apple created another of its empires

We constantly talk about the iPhone or the new Macs, but the truth is that what they have achieved with the AirPods is an absolute hit.

In fact, it has become an increasingly important part of Apple’s revenue, but even if we separated it from the company its numbers would be mind-boggling. Although the figures dance between some analysts and others, it is estimated that the revenue generated by AirPods is comparable to that of huge companies like Uber or NVIDIA.

How An Empire Is Forged Part I: Buy Yourself From A Fat Headphone Maker

In May 2014 Apple gave the surprise: it bought Beats for 3,000 million dollars, and he did so much with his headphone division as with its Beats Music service, which would eventually become Apple Music.

Curiously, this operation was preceded by another one that many of you may not remember: Beats had been bought by HTC for 300 million dollars in 2011, but that was seen and unseen, and in September 2013 it ended up freeing itself from HTC and its managers bought back their stake fed up with HTC: they wanted to take it back completely. Opportunity missed by HTC, in view of events.

Be that as it may, that subsequent move by Apple was seen by many (including us) as especially relevant for that second part: the headphones were fine, but the menene seemed to be on the streaming service and its ability to drive its own alternative to the increasingly popular Spotify.

The analyzes of our colleagues from Applesfera, for example, seemed to focus on the relevance of the signing of Jimmy Iovine or Dr. Dre, while others had more strange ideas and affirmed that this was important on TV, not music. Hardware mattered, sure, but it didn’t seem like it was that bad. And yet it was. We found out much later, but before that there was another key ingredient in the creation of that empire.

How an Empire is Forged, Part II: Take off the minijack and make everyone want some good wireless headphones

The focus in those first few months certainly seemed to be on streaming audio. One year after the acquisition Apple advertised Apple Music, Apple’s subscription music streaming service that soon became a benchmark platform for its ecosystem.

For most people that was basically it. Apple wanted Beats for this, it was clear. The launch of their streaming service was a success, and it all made sense because it was clear that streaming was in business. Or not?

Not. At least, not only in that.

September 2016. Apple presents itself at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco and launches an iPhone 7 that will be remembered for many things, but above all for one: ditch the headphone port.

That made (tears and) rivers of ink flow. How did Apple dare? He dared, and succeeded. He did it with a winning combo: By eliminating the headphone port he created a problem and a necessity. Right after he announced the creation of a solution: AirPods were born that same day.

A wireless headset that promised exceptional audio quality and a prodigious wireless connection. Those who tried them gave (gave) faith: this was an invention, and although they were not the first completely wireless headphones on the market, far from it, soon they became the mirror in which an entire industry was looked at.

It wasn’t long before it was clear that almost everyone followed in his footsteps. One by one the mobile brands were getting rid of the headphone jack totally or partially, and the funny thing is that the minijack has almost remained an option for guarripeich mobiles.

Whether it was that bad or not, the absence of that minijack caused the absolute boom of the wireless headphones industry. Do you know who dominates that market? Exact: Apple.

How to build an empire, part III: to earn money they touch

It is clear that there was business in Apple Music: the firm’s recent fiscal data (PDF) for the first quarter of 2021 reveals that Apple Music and other cloud services such as iCloud achieved some mind-blowing revenue of $ 16.9 billion (for 13,300 from the same period of 2020).

It is not known which part corresponds exclusively to Apple Music. but it is estimated that the firm already has more than 70 million users and that at least in the first quarter of 2020 one in four users who used subscription services used Apple Music.

Profits in its “Wearables, Home and Accessories” division were just under half: $ 7.8 billion, compared to almost 6,300 in the same period of 2020. How many of those millions are due to AirPods?

It is difficult to know and Apple does not give figures of units sold, but several analysts have already given clues about the size of that business. Neil Cybart of Above Avalon talked about a business of $ 6 billion in annual revenue in 2019, while another analyst named Kevin Rooke went further and months later pointed to a revenue of about 12,000 million dollars.

Beyond the fight between one and the other to see who was right in their size of Apple’s business, the truth is that the annual income that the AirPods move makes the company compete with tech giants like Uber, Adobe or NVIDIA. The latter, for example, confirmed that its 2020 income was $ 11 billion.

As analyst Dare Obasanjo explained, That puts the magnitude of a business like AirPods in perspective, which is an absolute hit for Apple.

Last year, Forbes already compared the progress of this business with respect to what the iPhone or iPad were: they were increasingly important for revenue, but what is even more interesting, they were even more beneficial to the company.

Why? Due to its profit margin, which in the case of AirPods is estimated to is 59% versus 39% for the average of other Apple products such as iPhones or iPads.

Apple’s oiled money-making machine works like silk in this segment too: Counterpoint was targeting early 2020 as in Q4 2019 Apple’s dominance was clear globally, exceeding 40% share.

Things got even more interesting when we talked only about the high-end of these products, which is precisely where the AirPods compete. Apple’s dominance in that segment is brutal, and according to Counterpoint it was around 70% of the market.

Things may have changed since then, especially when we have seen how a good handful of manufacturers have launched proposals with active noise cancellation systems That make the prices of those products go up, but it seems clear that the AirPods business – including the recent AirPods Max – is going like a shot.

Image | Unsplash