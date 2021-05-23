This is how Andrea Meza looked long ago, before she was Miss Universe | INSTAGRAM

Let us remember that it was just last Sunday, May 16, when Andrea Meza, representative of Mexico in the contest miss Universe, became the winner of the contest from beauty, this caused his name to be recognized around the world and, as expected, Internet users began to comment in favor and against his choice and to air facts related to his private life, which they found while browsing on their personal social networks.

And it is that, like any normal person today, through your account Instagram, the award-winning woman has highlighted all her roles, as well as the physical changes she has had in the process of becoming the representative of her country in the important contest.

We know perfectly well that the total emotion of the audience in our country went crazy when knowing that Meza became the Mexican third to win the contest, remembering that the first was Lupita jones and the second was Ximena Navarrete.

Now, what has happened is that in one of her most recent publications on the camera’s social network, Meza shared with her followers photographs of when she was little, where she is seen with a tender smile and posing for the camera, affirming this last in the description of the heartwarming publication: “I liked posing since I was little.”

Going down a bit in his profile, we noticed that, in another publication of the year 2017, you see how the beauty looked before the title miss Universe, postcard where we know from where she managed to be totally a beauty queen.

In addition to these publications, the new sovereign of the beauty Universal, 26 years old, shares many images and videos where he is seen practicing strict physical exercise routines, which have allowed him to have a slim figure and a totally healthy body.

Likewise, Meza has shared many personal moments, thanks to this we can see that his family is one of the most relevant factors in his life, because, for example, in a publication he paid a tribute to his sister, who in July 2018 fulfilled 15 years old and according to his words, his younger sister, in addition to his family member and training partner, is his friend.

In the same way, Meza shares different photographs that denote the success he has had in the world of modeling, as well as his passage through beauty contests, he also takes advantage of his social networks to account for other personal achievements, either by giving lectures, supporting to foundations that look after children, as well as in other academic areas.

For this reason, about the hundreds of photos that the new Miss Universe has on her Instagram account, a few days ago a great controversy was generated by an image where the young woman appeared wearing a wedding dress in the company of a man who wears a tuxedo in a romantic scene on a cliff, which would indicate that the couple is newly married, even more so when the photo is accompanied by the caption: “09-03-19” and an emoticon of a wedding ring, referring to a date of marriage.

However, after the image went viral, hundreds of people commented that this was an error that “could cost the crown”, since one of the rules of the contest is that the participants cannot be married, divorced , in the process of divorce, pregnant or being mothers.

Meza came up against the rumors and assured that she is not married and that it is an advertising campaign in which she participated a couple of years ago, according to the “Insider” media clarified, in addition to the fact that hundreds of people on the internet They have told her all kinds of negative comments stating that she has had her body touch-ups and that her beauty is not natural, or even that she is not even so beautiful as to be worthy of the crown.

However, the most beautiful woman in the world, ignores these statements, and fully enjoys her activities as sovereign of world beauty, in addition, one of the things that has fallen in love with the followers of Andrea Meza is to see that She is not one of those celebrities who hides her past, and on the contrary, she boasts it on social networks, even knowing that her physical appearance at that time is far from the current one.