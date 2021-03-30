This is how Ana Cheri boasts her beautiful charms from her gym

Ana Cheri shows off her cute charms from her gym | Instagram

Ana Cheri is one of the few celebrities and Models who cares that his admirers have good content to see on his Instagram account, which is why he showed off his enormous charms.

With a photo while she was in her gym, Ana Cheri showed that she does not need much to keep her followers happy.

In addition to showing off their cute charms, also showed much of the hard work that she does training daily, because something that characterizes her is that she spends several hours exercising.

It may interest you: Ana Cheri takes off her golden swimsuit for her fans

The publication was made about an hour ago and already has more than 34 thousand like’s in addition to 236 comments where they express their surprise at seeing her show off her muscles.

The American model is promoting her own sportswear line, announcing a promotion that will end in a few days, so she invites her fans to take advantage of the gift that comes with the purchase of one of the pieces.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

It is mentioned that the place where the fitness coach and businesswoman is is her own gym, because you can see some equipment in the background without anyone around, so surely at home she has a gym adapted for her and her husband.