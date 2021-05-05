This is how an international agency explains Ayuso’s victory

The echoes of the victory of Isabel Díaz Ayuso in the elections of the Community of Madrid they resonate beyond the region itself. Posed by some as an electoral contest at the national level, pointing out the popular candidate on numerous occasions to Pedro Sánchez, President of the Government, as his direct ‘enemy’, Ayuso’s victory has been picked up by numerous international media Through its own correspondents in the capital of Spain and communication agencies.

A phrase and a definition, without even mentioning his name, is enough for the AP to explain who has won the elections in Madrid.

One of her, the American The Associated Press, has titled the news without giving names or surnames (Outside of Spain it is possible that only a few ordinary citizens know who Ayuso is) but with a headline that explains and condenses, in a few words, electoral data. “The Madrid champion of soft restrictions wins the elections”That is the phrase with which whoever signs the AP note has reflected the essence of the result.

Inside the news it is explained that the “conservative leader of Madrid, a champion of the relaxed measures against the coronavirus and a scourge of the handling of the pandemic by the left-wing central government, obtained a solid victory in the regional elections on Tuesday”. It is not until the second paragraph that the name and surname of the person who will continue to be the president of the Community and who “campaigned under the motto of ‘Freedom'” is entered.

In the rest of the summary of what the campaign has been, the election day and the results obtained by the different candidates, the fact that Ayuso obtained a 44% voter support doubling the 22% obtained in the 2019 elections and that she alone adds three points more than all the left parties combined.

The reason for this result is the subject of political, sociological and economic analysis that will fill hours and hours of talk in the coming days and on which theories and analysis of experts in the media will proliferate. For Ayuso, his victory is nothing more than an endorsement of his business policy, especially those of the hospitality industry, opened in the middle of the pandemic.

Read more

In the same information, where Ayuso’s message to the leftist government of Pedro Sánchez is collected, Madrid is pointed out as “the main economic engine of Spain and the most active transport center in the country” while it is noted that it is “the home of 14% of the 47 million inhabitants of Spain, but it has registered almost a fifth of the 3.5 million virus cases confirmed in the country and the national death toll from a pandemic of more than 78,000 ”.

And if the AP explains to the world that Madrid has won “the champion of soft restrictions” against the coronavirus, in its headline, the agency Reuters bet by another almost along the same lines: “Rebel from the confinement of COVID-19 wins the regional elections in Madrid”.

ON VIDEO | An overwhelming victory for the PP in Madrid with 65 seats and almost 45% of the votes