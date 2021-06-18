This is how an Aztec death whistle sounds; it’s terrifying

MEXICO CITY

With human skull shape, lizard or monkey face, lThe ancient Aztecs used the whistles of “death” during the confrontations in combat with the aim of “multiplying” the number of soldiers with the sound it produced, which it resembled the screams of combatants.

Despite its antiquity, interest in its study began at the end of the 20th century, after the discovery of several corpses resting next to one or more of these devices.

Currently, a version of these whistles can be found for sale on online sales platforms, such as Amazon. This is where Chance Jensen, 49, of Phoenix, Arizona, United States, bought an Aztec death whistle.

His idea was to show his followers how he sounded, since the man had read about the horrible sound it produced, but realized that it took a large lung capacity to do it.

One day, taking advantage of the fact that he was home alone, he decided to experiment with a leaf blower to see if that could help. And it worked.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

