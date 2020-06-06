The spanish amusement parks They will reopen their doors after months closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, complying with the strictest health protocols to guarantee the safety of their clients through measures such as capacity controls and greater safety distances, avoiding as much as possible personal interactions within the facilities.

The economic impact of the Covid-19 crisis and the declaration of the state of alarm have especially impacted Spanish amusement parks, who have been forced to postpone the start of their high season, while still having to bear significant fixed costs to ensure the maintenance of their facilities.

Right now all of them already have reopening plans and operating protocols adapted to the new normal, but request the government for more financial and labor support to operate in the ‘new normal’.

Thus, they request measures such as extension of the duration of ERTE due to force majeure until the end of the year, the exemption from the payment of the Social Security quota during that period, the authorization of a special line of financing or the granting of direct state aid to the sector similar to those approved for other tourist and cultural companies.

From the Spanish Association of Amusement and Theme Parks (AEPA), it is recalled that amusement parks are part of the tourism value chain, since on many occasions they are the origin of planning a trip that generates great economic activity. (transport, hotels, restaurants).

Therefore they claim the recovery of the reduced VAT rate of 10%, as they have other tourist or cultural sectors, which allows them to undertake investments and catch up with other European competitors.

Opening forecasts in Spain are located in the environment of early or mid July, depending on how the de-escalation evolves in the different territories, although with large losses expected for this season that will not be offset by the expected arrival of visitors this year, especially nationals.

«To the economic hole caused by the loss of turnover during the months in which we have not opened we must add the difficulty that we are going to have in attracting the public during the months that we opened, both due to the restriction of national and international mobility, ”the president of the AEPA, Guillermo Cruz, tells Europa Press.

In addition, the parks will have to assume an extraordinary expense in sanitary protection measures to protect their clients and workers, including gels, masks, disinfectants, cleaning reinforcements or special signage.

The most important thing for parks is establish adequate sanitary protocols to minimize the risk of virus transmissionThis is something that they consider they can accomplish based on the fact that most of them have a large part of their facilities in outdoor spaces.

“It is clear that in a theme park there is not much more risk than we can run on the street and of course there are many more preventive and safety measures than anywhere else,” they assure from the Association, which feels in the ” moral obligation »to contribute to the return to normality of the country.

Less capacity and more safety distance

The latest BOE publications relating to phase 3, in the new stadium of the de-escalation, indicate that amusement parks, zoos and aquariums may reopen. The capacity in the venue will be limited to 50% and 33% in attractions and closed places, that they must expose to the public the maximum capacity of each area and ensure said capacity.

The facilities should keep two meters away and for this, itineraries will be provided that guarantee customers physical separation and avoid the risk of crowding.

In the attractions, the two-meter interpersonal security distance between clients will be guaranteed in the queuing, boarding and disembarking areas to the attractions, with marks on the ground, or through the use of beacons, signage and signage.

The toilets must be disinfected every hour and installations at least twice a day with special attention to frequent contact surfaces such as attractions, door knobs, counters, floors, telephones or taps. Furthermore, the toilets must be disinfected every hour and the alcoholic gel must be accessible at the entrance of each service, attraction or activity.

The shopping areas, restaurants and hotels in these venues must comply with the conditions and hygiene measures established in phase 3 of the de-escalation. In all of them, payment by card or other electronic contactless means will be encouraged and the organization must promote the sale and reservation of tickets online.

This Friday the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism has published on its website seven new guides with hygienic-sanitary measures for the safe reopening of the tourism sector, including the guide to the amusement park and leisure sector.

In this guide it is indicated in what refers to performances and shows that these should be designed and planned in such a way that they control the capacity and respect the minimum safety distance between people, avoiding physical interaction with visitors (photocall, street parades, characterizations) , unless a mask is used.

Opening dates

At the moment, the only parks that Spanish have a possible reopening date marked They are the Toledo Puy Du Fou theme park and the Barcelona zoo. The first has set its return for July 18 and the second, although it does not determine an opening date, offers camps for children from June 29. Isla Mágica in Seville could also open in the first week of July, with masks mandatory even at attractions.

Considering that the return to normality is directly linked to the phase change, Other large Spanish parks such as PortAventura, Parque Warner or the Madrid Amusement Park are still without a date to start up their roller coasters that could become operational as soon as the authorities allow it.